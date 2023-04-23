Boorowa News
Word in the Streets: Voice debate continues

By John Snelling
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 8:52am
Indigenous Australian Warren Mundine is against the Voice to Parliament proposal, claming in an article in the Telegraph on April 15, it is built on myths.
We are definitely going to get well and truly sick of hearing the arguments to and fro concerning the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

