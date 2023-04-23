Word in the Streets: Voice debate continues

We are definitely going to get well and truly sick of hearing the arguments to and fro concerning the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
I am personally against this notion of an indigenous voice in Canberra, thinking it has the potential to split Australia.
There are many levels of organisations supporting indigenous Australians and support needs to be localized, and, to please the many aboriginal nations throughout Australia, borders on impossible.
I've said it before, but we need to unite not divide Australia.
Let us look at four lines in verse two of our National Anthem: 'For those who've come across the seas We've endless plains to share; With courage let us all combine to Advance Australia Fair', with significance on 'Let us all combine'.
In the Seekers song 'We Are Australian', I would love to see the following sentiments expressed in our ethos: 'We are one, but we are many and from all the lands on earth we come, we'll share a dream and sing with one voice, I am, you are, We are Australian'
WITS
There you have it, my feelings well and truly expressed, but what about the experts. I feel everyone, irrespective if your mind is set now, should have read what proud indigenous man Warren Mundine wrote in the Telegraph of April 15.
He wrote about the Ten Myths upon which the idea of the Voice is badly based. I'll carry a copy around with me or try Google. Should be read by all Australians.
In reality, the Yes proponents aren't prepared to present a level playing field and a decision as critical as this deserves a fair and level presentation of arguments so that all Australians can consider a full and fair argument, which is the Australian expectation.
I don't want to feel we're being railroaded in to decision. I hope I don't bring up the Voice again, but, don't hold your breath.
WITS
For the life of me I cannot understand how a member of Parliament elected on a party ticket simply becomes disenchanted with that party and gets up, leaves it and retains a seat in Parliament as an independent. Jackqui Lambie did it and now Lidea Thorpe has done likewise. Beats me!
Speaking of Lidia Thorpe, her behaviour is not what you expect of a sitting Parliamentary member.
She should go!
WITS
During a visit to my doctor, I asked, "How do I determine whether or not an older person should be put in an old aged home?"
"Well," the doctor said, "we fill up a bathtub, then we offer you a teaspoon, a teacup or a bucket and ask you to empty the bathtub."
"Oh, I understand." I said, "A normal person would use the bucket because it is bigger than a teaspoon or a teacup."
"No," the doc said, "a normal person would pull out the plug. Do you want a bed reserved in the aged care hostel?"
WITS
Just for this Saturday's Picnic Races. Three horses are chatting in a stable when one boasts, "I've won 8 from 15 races."
A second horse breaks in, "Well! I've won 19 from 27 races." Not to be outdone, the third claims he won 28 from thirty six races.
A greyhound sitting and listening to the horses said, "I don't mean to boast, but in my last 90 races I won 88 of them."
Amazed, one horse, after a hushed silence says, "Wow! A talking dog!"
