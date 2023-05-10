Talented trio to speak at blokes event

"A Day for the Blokes" focusing on men's health is making a comeback to Boorowa on Friday, May 23.
The last "A Day for the Blokes" was held in 2018.
The event will be held at the Boorowa Ex-services and Citizens Club and features a top line-up of speakers. Tickets are just $30 and the night will kick off at 7pm.
The first speaker will be Peter Sykes. Many locals will be familiar with Syko as the local retired Ambo and prior to that the local publican!
Pete hopes to share his stories in a humorous and honest way.
He has a varied outlook on Men's Health after being a Health Support Worker and NSW Paramedic for over 20 Years.
A victim of circumstance himself, suffering work-related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and now fighting Parkinson's Disease.
The next speaker is another who needs little introduction in Nathan Stapleton.
Nathan is a former Cronulla winger who is now discovering his new life as a quadriplegic after sustaining an injury while playing for the Boorowa Rugby Union Club (Goldies) in April 2022.
He will share his journey thus far and his next steps, enjoying the country life with two busy boys!
The last speaker for the night will be Mitch Allgood. Mitch has a background in Professional Sport and Rugby League for 12 years in Australia and England.
During his career Mitch played for the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL, as well as Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity and the London Broncos in England. Through his experience in these high pressure environments Mitch has developed personal resilience.
