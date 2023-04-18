Types of SEO: What does your small business need to succeed

SEO is a set of practices that optimise your website's content and structure to increase your organic search engine rankings. Picture Shutterstock

The business world is overflowing with competition, and it's more crucial than ever for small businesses to distinguish themselves from the crowd. A recent study found that one in five companies fail within their first year, and only 50% make it to five years.

Half of the 42% of companies that break down in their fifth year cite poor marketing tactics and lack of online awareness as one of the primary reasons for their demise. This data further reinforces the importance of stepping up your strategies for digital marketing.

One great way to break the failure cycle starts with investing and focusing on search engine optimisation (SEO). With 9 billion searches conducted by Google daily, SEO presents itself as a valuable opportunity to get your brand noticed. In other words, effective and successful SEO helps put your business in front of potential customers searching for what you offer.

What is SEO?

SEO is a set of practices that optimise your website's content and structure to increase your organic search engine rankings. This tool becomes integral to digital marketing campaigns as it drives more qualified traffic to your website.

In fact, 69% of marketers invest in SEO, and experts valued its global market to reach USD$122.11 billion in 2028, with an impressive yearly growth rate of 9.6%. This data signifies the importance of SEO and its potential to build brand awareness and improve revenue.

However, SEO requires more than just the implementation of keyword phrases. It's a broad and ever-evolving field that involves multifaceted approaches. That said, partnering with an SEO or digital marketing agency can be your best solution to ensure your effort is set up for success.

You can read from the Pursuit Digital SEO guide or any reliable source to get an in-depth look at why you should leverage SEO services.

Types of search engine optimisation

Like any other digital marketing strategy, SEO can be divided into several types. These categories reflect the different aspects of SEO you'll need to focus on to rank higher in the SERPs.

Here's an overview of the most important types of SEO:

1. On-page SEO

On-page or on-site SEO is your website's foundation for SEO. It will tell search engines what your site is about and how it should be indexed. This type optimises title tags, meta descriptions, internal links, and more. To sum it up, on-page SEO refers to all the steps taken on your web page to optimise it for search engine algorithms and outrank competitors.

Take a look at these elements in more detail:

Page title: Your web page title is also called the HTML title. This element is the first line of text search engines will examine to determine what a web page is about. A title tag has a massive impact on click-through rate (CTR). It should be clear, concise, and contain one or two of your target keywords. Remember to make it short and descriptive, as you only have 60 characters to work with.

Meta description: The meta description provides potential visitors with a brief overview of the web page's content. While it doesn't directly boost rankings, it does affect CTR. This component appears under the title tag on SERPs, allowing webmasters to explain why their content is relevant to prospects. Like title tags, meta descriptions also have a character limit-160 characters, to be exact.

Headings: Headings are used to organise content in HTML documents. Search engines use these tags to detect the structure of web pages, the primary topic, and its subtopics. This can be an excellent way to boost your on-page SEO and break up the content into digestible chunks for readers.

Internal links: These links direct users to other pages on your site. They're crucial for SEO as they help crawlers discover new content and pass link equity. One company revealed that internal links increased website traffic by These links direct users to other pages on your site. They're crucial for SEO as they help crawlers discover new content and pass link equity. One company revealed that internal links increased website traffic by 50% in three months. It's also worth noting that weak links and too many links can hurt your SEO campaign. If you're unsure about this task, getting help from an SEO expert can be your best solution.

Image alt text: Search engine bots can't read images. Alt tags provide a text-based description of an image, making it easier for crawlers to understand the visuals. It's also improved accessibility for non-visual users or those with slow internet connections in the loop. Be specific and clear when writing alt tags-they should contain only valuable information and no more than 125 characters.

These are just a few elements you must consider in your on-page SEO. You can collaborate with an SEO expert to help and guide you through the process and get the best results.

2. Off-page SEO

One of the most challenging types of SEO is off-page or off-site. This deals with activities outside your website, such as link building, social media marketing, and content promotion. The goal is to build a solid backlink profile that will draw an audience from other sites and boost your domain authority and search engine rankings.

To give you more insights into off-page SEO, here's detailed information about the most successful techniques:

Link building: Link building is the practice of generating backlinks to your website from external sources to establish brand credibility. It's an essential element for SEO, as Google considers links one of the ranking factors. Of course, it's not enough to just collect any links. Quality still reigns supreme over quantity, so better focus on acquiring backlinks from trustworthy pages with high domain authority. You can earn links by creating link-worthy content, collaborating with influencers, and guest blogging.

Social media marketing: You may not directly associate social media with SEO, but it certainly has a significant impact. Social media acts as a bridge between your website and your target market. With You may not directly associate social media with SEO, but it certainly has a significant impact. Social media acts as a bridge between your website and your target market. With 4.76 billion active users worldwide , it's a great platform to interact with your audience and build relationships. Share engaging content across different social media networks and showcase your brand. This approach will help drive more traffic and acquire new links from third-party websites through social sharing.

Content marketing: Content marketing is a crucial factor in off-page SEO. After all, it's the primary element of link-building and social media marketing. Search engines love fresh, informative content that adds value to its users. Create a strategic plan and produce various types of content-blog posts, eBooks, videos, and infographics. This will make it easier for crawlers to find your website and encourage other sites to link to you.

Off-page SEO is an ongoing process that requires consistency and monitoring. It may take time to see results, but if you invest effort with the proper techniques, you'll ultimately reap the rewards in no time.

3. Technical SEO

Technical SEO focuses on optimising machine-driven system and improving a website's infrastructure. As the name suggests, it's more technical and needs a deep understanding of search engines and web development.

Here are a few technical SEO components to consider:

Page loading speed: No one wants to wait for a slow website. A study revealed that No one wants to wait for a slow website. A study revealed that 70% of consumers consider page loading speed as one of the criteria for staying on a website or buying products. Search engines prioritise fast-loading sites, so you need to optimise your loading time. You can achieve it by reducing the size of image files and minifying JavaScript and CSS files, among others.

Indexing: Site indexing is about getting your web pages listed on a search engine's database. It can be challenging as there are billions of websites competing. To facilitate indexing, submit an XML sitemap and use the robots.txt file to inform crawlers which pages to index.

Mobile-optimisation: Another critical aspect of technical SEO is mobile optimisation. The research found that more than Another critical aspect of technical SEO is mobile optimisation. The research found that more than 50% of website traffic comes from mobile devices worldwide. You must create a responsive web design (RWD) for a more seamless user experience. This design will automatically adjust the layout based on the device's screen size.

Duplicate content: Duplicate content is a major issue in SEO. It's not only confusing for search engines, but it also dilutes your link authority and wastes your crawl budget. Avoid duplication by consolidating similar pages and optimising canonical URLs. It's an HTML tag that helps search engines determine a page's source or correct version.

Broken links: Sometimes links can become broken or dead for various reasons, including changes in the URL structure and server issues. Broken links not only frustrate users but also affect your website's SEO. Use Google Search Console to detect dead links and fix them quickly.

As you can see, technical SEO is a complex topic. Stay up-to-date with the latest trends, insights, tools, and tactics to improve your website's performance. This will help you keep up with the competition and maximise your SEO results.

4. Local SEO

About 46% of Google searches are related to the locality, meaning consumers are more likely to search for or purchase a product or service nearby. That's when local SEO comes into the picture. It's a process of optimising your website for local searches, including geo-specific keywords and phrases. This is especially beneficial for startups and small businesses with physical locations as it helps them discover their local audience.

To leverage local SEO, you need to:

Create a Google My Business (GMB) listing and other local directories: GMB is a free and easy-to-use tool that allows you to create and manage your listing on Google. It's also best to register your business with other online directories like Yelp, Yellow Pages, and Bing to increase your visibility. All you need is to add accurate information about your business, such as contact details, address, opening and closing times, and reviews.

Optimise local keywords: Using location-specific keywords in your content can help you rank higher on local SERPs. People who search for the "best digital marketing agency," for example, are more likely to look for services within their region. You can include city names, neighbourhoods, and other relevant terms to make your business people search for locally.

Get reviews and ratings: Positive reviews and high ratings can have a significant influence on local SEO. Encourage customers to leave reviews on GMB and other sites and word-of-mouth referrals. This approach builds trust in your business.

Optimising for local SEO requires a comprehensive approach. Use these helpful tips to reach more local customers and grow your business.

Conclusion