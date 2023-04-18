This year's muster is symbolic as it coincides with the end of the current NSW Landcare Program and phase 2 of the National Landcare Program. The volunteer support for the NSW Landcare movement has significant economic value, the business case for the next four years of the Landcare program, 'Building Resilience: The future of the NSW Landcare Program' shows the value of the service is worth an estimated cost of $38 million.

