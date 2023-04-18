Boorowa News
South-East Landcare Muster to be held in Bungendore

By Contributed
Updated April 18 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 11:16am
Local Landcare groups are expected to take part in the Muster at Bungendore next week.
Across the south-east, the people tasked with looking after the land will share how their projects are helping the environment and reconnecting the community at the South-East Landcare (SEL) Muster in Bungendore, Wednesday, April 26.

Local News

