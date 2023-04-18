Footy players represent Boorowa

Eliza Taylor and Isabella Piper spent this past weekend representing Boorowa in the Western Rams U17s team at the Lisa Fiaola Regional Cup in rugby league.
The Western Rams defeated Monaro 64 nil and McArthur Tigers 60 nil on their first day and on day two defeated Illawarra South Coast 70 nil.
There were seven girls from the Boorowa U17 tackle team that were selected to compete in the representative teams over the weekend.
In the Western Rams squad were Alana O'Loughlin, Eliza Taylor and Isabella Piper.
Shania McKinnon, Holly Williams, Kelsey Loco and Mackayla Murphy were all integral members of the Monaro squad.
Junior competition kicks off this Saturday with Boorowa-Harden taking on Cootamundra.
And the U17s season is set to start on Friday April 28.
Registration for Boorowa Junior Rugby League are now open at the play NRL website.
Any enquires please contact Brendon Shean, 0419 778 218 or Jocelyn Piper, 0402256410.
Pictured top photo: Kelsey Loco, Shania McKinnon and Holly Williams competed in the Monaro Squad, absent from the photo was Mackayla Murphy.
Pictured bottom photo: Alana O'Loughlin, Eliza Taylor and Isabella Piper represented in the Western Rams.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
