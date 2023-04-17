Rovers return for 2023 George Tooke Shield competition

The local senior rugby league kicked off last Saturday with opening round of the George Tooke Shield producing some interesting results.
Boorowa travelled to Kaleen oval in Canberra to take on the North Canberra Bears, however it wasn't the start to the season they were looking for.
Both Boorowa teams looked a little rusty and will no doubt be better for the run come round two this weekend.
The Rovers had several players out with other commitments going into this game forcing several positional changes.
It was a very scrappy contest and neither coach would be overly pleased with their team's performance.
In the end, the Bears did enough to get the points winning 16-8.
For Boorowa, Adam Hinds had a great game picking up the three points and the players player award. Murray Armour started the season well picking up two points whilst Hamish Scott got one point.
Of particular note was the appearance of Mick, Adam and Jack Hinds taking the field together for the Rovers.
This was a special moment for the Hinds family and let's hope we see all three have a great season ahead. Maybe the old boy David might be tempted to dust off the boots being a very handy player in his day.
This week Boorowa and the UC Stars will compete for the two points and the Chris Turner Shield in what should be a close contest.
The George Tooke Shield will also see Cootamundra host Burrangong, Bungendore host North Canberra and Crookwell host Boomanulla. Harden have the bye.
In other George Tooke Shield matches last week, Bungendore 28 beat Crookwell 6 in a grand final replay. Boomanulla 30 defeated Burrangong 16 and Harden 28 beat Cootamundra 24 in a thriller. UC Stars had the bye.
Meanwhile, the Roverettes ran into a red hot Bears team going down by 26-4.
With a few players out, Boorowa struggled to get their combinations going but they will be better for the run. Best for Boorowa was Imogen Pye with three points, Racheal Corkery got two points and Grace Barker picked up one point. Molly Thackery received the players player award.
In other league tag games last week Crookwell 30 beat Bungendore 14, Harden 26 beat Cootamundra 20 whilst Gunning forfeited to Burrangong. UC Stars had the bye.
The league tag games this week will see Cootamundra host Burrangong, Crookwell play Gunning, Bungendore host North Canberra and Harden have the bye.
A reminder that the first home game is locked in for 30th April against old foes the Crookwell Green Devils with this clash always being fiercely contested. More on this clash next week.
