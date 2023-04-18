The superfine grand champion ram went to the Merriman family, Merryville stud, Boorowa - one of three grand champions for the stud in the polls. Mr King said their four-tooth, March-shorn was a standout for the "quality of wool over his wool cut" in the final lineup. For his superfine grand champion ewe, Mr King selected a 14.8-micron ewe, also a four-tooth, from Bocoble with a terrific wool test, including a 2.3-micron standard deviation, 15.5 per cent coeffient of variation and 99.9pc comfort factor. The Alcock family, Greenland stud, Bungarby, were awarded grand champion fine wool ram and fine-medium ewe. Yvette McKenzie and her father Eric, Grasmere stud, Bethungra, were rapt to back up their champion from their debut year at Sydney last year with the grand champion medium wool Poll Merino ram. Mr Dahlitz described the March-shorn as a "modern Poll Merino, with unbelievable staple length and white medium wool, a big tall sheep with great depth of body," he said. Mr Dahlitz also noted the grand champion strong wool ram, a March-shorn exhibited by John Bensley, Stillbrook stud, Crookwell, was a "hell of a wool cutter".

