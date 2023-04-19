Despite some challenging and changeable weather, the Gledhill's Earthmoving 2023 Australian Combined Driving Championships held over the Easter weekend at Boorowa Showground was very well received by competitors and spectators alike.
With competitors and officials from all States, this was a truly national championships and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
The Ellmore Driving Club which hosted the event on behalf of the Australian Carriage Driving Society, set out a little over two years ago to construct a competition course and venue of the highest standard at Boorowa, and the 66 competitors who commenced the competition were not disappointed.
Beautifully decorated arenas in red, white and blue, and green and gold, set the scene for Good Friday's Dressage phase, with some lovely tests being driven, despite the untimely storms.
The Championships, and the associated event sponsored by Conqueror Milling Company, encompassed a range of competitive levels, so there was a wide range of dressage tests driven, from entry level through to advanced, with some strong performances delivered by the Drivers.
Easter Saturday was cool and showery which made for perfect conditions for driving the tough marathon course of almost 18km, if not necessarily for spectators.
The organisers were delighted to provide an opportunity for the local Army Cadet Unit (200ACU) to do some fundraising, and to welcome some market stall holders along for the day.
The marathon course at Boorowa has grouped the marathon obstacles together in order to give spectators an up-close viewing experience, and action all day long.
Course Designers Trevor Brand and Graeme Dowling set tracks that were challenging, yet open and flowing, and drivers responded with some fantastic times.
Sarah Keevers from Cobargo on the South Coast set the fastest time in the South West Tractors Tyre Garden (MO1) of 29.91 seconds, with her pony Drumeden Paddy.
The water obstacle is always great to watch with plenty of splashes, and the prize for the fastest time through the Gledhill's Twin Lakes went to Andrew Pollock from Victoria driving Merricks Stedinger Crusade, with a time of 32.70 seconds.
The Scribblegum Lychgate, The Ned Ryan Motel Chuckwagons (decorated with some colourful 'Cowteddies'), the Tegra TNT Poles (featuring 'Tegra Ted'), and the multi-sponsored Roundabout Now, each presented some different challenges for drivers with the variety of elements and the questions being asked, however competitors rose to the occasion with some very fast times and smooth drives.
The RM Williams Ellmore Farmyard was a new addition to the course for this year and was very well received for its technical construction and decoration (including life-sized sheep and farm machinery).
The association between RM Williams and carriage driving in Australia goes all the way back to the formation of the ACDS over 50 years ago, and this obstacle also paid tribute to the venue of the first combined driving events held in Australia from 1972 onwards (not very far from Boorowa).
The Hilltops Council sponsored obstacle, 'Well, Well, Well' was a great way for competitors to finish out the course.
Easter Sunday bestowed on competitors and spectators a chilly breeze, but the Cones phase went ahead in the main arena on a beautifully decorated course, set to provide a flowing but technical test by Trevor Brand.
Featuring two Gledhill's Earthmoving Excavators as part of the course, there were certainly plenty of challenges for drivers, with this phase of the competition having a real impact on the overall results.
The organising committee is delighted with the success of the event and would like to extend a huge thank you to all of the event sponsors, officials, competitors, showground user groups, stewards and helpers who produced such a fantastic weekend of carriage driving - delighted to put Boorowa firmly on the carriage driving map.
