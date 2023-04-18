Word in the streets: Anzac Day reflections

This coming Tuesday is Anzac Day, a day we remember those who have made the supreme sacrifice so that we can live as we do today. Here in Boorowa we have the Dawn Service at 6.00am, followed by the 11.00am service at the War Memorial and an RSL luncheon at the Ex-Services Club. It was at this luncheon last year my wife Jo's poem, 'Absence of the Loved One (A Message in a Bottle) was read, a poem carrying the significance and emotion of Anzac Day. Copies of the poem have been printed, framed and hung in the War Memorial and the Club. I hope you can find time to read them and feel the emotion contained within.