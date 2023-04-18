Word in the streets: Anzac Day reflections

This coming Tuesday is Anzac Day, a day we remember those who have made the supreme sacrifice so that we can live as we do today. Here in Boorowa we have the Dawn Service at 6.00am, followed by the 11.00am service at the War Memorial and an RSL luncheon at the Ex-Services Club. It was at this luncheon last year my wife Jo's poem, 'Absence of the Loved One (A Message in a Bottle) was read, a poem carrying the significance and emotion of Anzac Day. Copies of the poem have been printed, framed and hung in the War Memorial and the Club. I hope you can find time to read them and feel the emotion contained within.
WITS
I wrote a song that exemplifies the sacrifices made by so many young men, and women, in the far too many wars our service personnel have served in. I hope you can feel the emotions intended in the words.
Why Must He Fight?
As he lay on the ground to die, His life drifting away,
The childhood that he knew so well, Through his mind did stray.
Chorus
Why, oh why did they have this war? To die so young's not right.
Why, oh why did they have this war? Why, oh why must he fight?
A young man taken down that day, A bullet from his foe.
The childhood that he knew so well, Seemed not long ago.
He remembers the time at his family home, As his folks and his brothers did play,
But now he lies in the mud, His blood, his life, flows away.(Chorus)
He never had the chance in life, To watch his own children play,
For he lay on the ground to die, His life drifting away.
He thought of what his life may be And felt tears come to his eye,
But at that moment his life was spent, The young soldier did die. (Chorus)
How many young men must die, Before we live in peace?
This world would be a finer place, If men strove for peace.
WITS
Ten, 20, 30 or more, The Bloody Red Baron rolled out his score ... until ... on this day in 1915 Manfred Von Richthofen (The Red Baron) shot down his 79th and 80th victims, marking his final victories before his death the next day.
WITS
A centenary to celebrate at Rye Park this Saturday, April 22 with Rye Park Memorial Hall celebration kicking off at 10.00am with morning tea followed with a sausage sizzle and after the formalities, sale of gifts after 2.00pm.
Donations of goods for sale appreciated. For information call Rosemary on 0428 272 100.
WITS
Consider Anzac Day, a day not of celebration, but of national memory, a day to reflect on the horror war, a day for looking after our mates, cherishing home, neighborhood and family.
