Farm succession planner guest at Boorowa Chamber

Succession planner with Proagtive, Jess Cavanagh is guest speaker at the Boorowa Business Chamber's May Business After Hours meeting on May 10.
The meeting will be held at the Courthouse Hotel from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
RSVP by Monday, May 8 at https://forms.gle/y4J5PNyRJuEgTjea8
Proagtive provides advice on family business and farm family business succession planning and has already helped hundreds of farmers across Australia plan for the future.
Ms Cavanagh is general manager of Proagtive and holds a Double degree in Arts/Laws.
She spent three years as a solicitor in private firms in Dubbo working mainly in the area of family law.
Through this work she gained a firm understanding of the power of good communication in salvaging family relationships.
Jess also has six years' experience in Local Government, in the areas of economic development and integrated planning and reporting.
She is the fourth generation of a family farming business based near Harden. She and her husband also run their own Angus stud.
Passionate about family business and the opportunities that can be created for the whole family through creating a legacy and striving towards similar goals Jess believes the Proagtive team has the expertise to assist families in making choices that will benefit the whole family.
Her dream is that Australian families will continue to have the passion, drive and skill to continue in their roles as custodians of Australian farms, well into the future.
