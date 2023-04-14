Boorowa News
Farm succession planner guest at Boorowa Chamber

By Newsroom
Updated April 14 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:16pm
Succession planner with Proagtive, Jess Cavanagh is guest speaker at the Boorowa Business Chamber's May Business After Hours meeting on May 10.

