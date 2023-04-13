Future students of Boorowa Central to benefit from a healthy sustainable playground

"We'd like to thank Barb Manwaring and NSW Health for leading the project and the hard work of sourcing additional sponsors to increase the scope of the Healthy Playgrounds project. We would also like to thank the sponsors themselves NSW Health, Tilt Renewables, Bunnings Young and Boorowa Landcare and Local Services for their financial support in the purchasing of trees and infrastructure for the project. Finally we would like to thank Linda and Tom of the Boorowa Landcare Group for their ongoing involvement and advice in the tree planting afternoon and to our staff who took on additional duties administratively to see it come to fruition."