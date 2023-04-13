Boorowa News
Future students of Boorowa Central to benefit from a healthy sustainable playground

By Linda Cavanagh
April 13 2023 - 4:12pm
The Boorowa Central School recently participated in a six month project which partnered with NSW Health, the Boorowa Landcare Group, Tilt Renewables, Bunnings Young and NSW Cancer Council to create a welcoming, shaded, biodiverse and productive playground for their students to enjoy and learn from, now and in the future.

