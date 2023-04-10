Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Biodynamics educators to host series of workshops

Updated April 11 2023 - 6:31am, first published April 10 2023 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Biodynamic educators Charlie Arnott and Hamish Mackay are pleased to announce a new series of Biodynamic Workshops across Australia in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.