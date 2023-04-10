Biodynamics educators to host series of workshops

Biodynamic educators Charlie Arnott and Hamish Mackay are pleased to announce a new series of Biodynamic Workshops across Australia in 2023.
The series is the first stage of Project 2030, which aims to facilitate an Australia-wide transition to regenerative agriculture by 2030.
Each two-day workshop takes place on-farm and integrates the theories underlying regenerative agriculture with hands-on practical instruction in the shed and around the paddocks.
With their interactive method, Charlie and Hamish teach the principles and practices of biodynamics in a congenial atmosphere.
Participants experience first-hand how to make and use biodynamic preparations and composts while hearing real-world stories about the benefits enjoyed by farms and farming communities when they adopt regenerative practices.
The first workshop for 2023 takes place on the 11th and 12th of May at Hanaminno, Charlie's multi generational property near Boorowa, in the Hilltops Region of NSW.
At Hanaminno, the abundance reaped by a shift to biodynamics and holistic farming can be seen in the paddock and tasted in the produce.
Twenty years ago, Charlie had an epiphany - the practices he and generations of farmers before him weren't working - and he began his regenerative journey.
He was so impressed by the improvement in soil and farm productivity as well as the benefits to the environment as a whole, that he wanted to share what he had learnt and educate as many farmers and land carers as possible.
'It was exciting to see the change at Hanaminno once we shifted to biodynamic practices," Charlie Arnott said.
The soil was alive again, the animals were thriving and I wasn't spending any money on synthetic fertilisers and pesticides so our costs decreased dramatically.
"We began planting more trees and the best outcome of all was the knowledge that we were future-proofing the land for generations to come.
"We have increased our resilience and sustainability while reducing our impact on the environment," he said.
Charlie Arnott was honoured with the prestigious Bob Hawke Landcare Award in 2018 for his work at Hanaminno.
Charlie teamed up with Hamish, one of his first farming mentors, and they started holding workshops at Hanaminno and around Australia.
Hamish Mackay is a consultant and biodynamic educator who works with farmers and agricultural businesses to improve their sustainability and profitability through regenerative and biodynamic practices
"Biodynamics is one of the core foundations of the regenerative agriculture movement that is gaining momentum around the world.
"It encompasses a holistic approach that recognises the interconnectedness of all aspects of the farm ecosystem and society, integrating a range of techniques including crop rotation, cover cropping, and composting, to enhance soil health and biodiversity, resulting in healthier crops, animals and humans.
"The world is changing and more farmers and, more significantly, consumers are looking for better nutritional and environmental outcomes," Mr Mackay said.
So far more than 650 participants have attended Hamish and Charlie's Biodynamic Workshops across Australia becoming part of a new generation of farmers and winemakers caring better for their land and customers.
These include top chefs around the world who choose biodynamic produce for its edge in taste and quality.
The first workshop is at Hanaminno in Boorowa on 11 and 12 May will be followed by a workshop in South Australia's McLaren Vale at Gemtree Wines on 26 and 27 June 2023. Details about other workshops at locations around Australia during 2023 and registration can be found on the website www.charliearnott.com.au/events.
