Boorowa News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Who dares wins

April 11 2023 - 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Peterson, Ollie Smith, Oscar Cleary, Nic Tancred and Harry Dymock as they were awarded the Gold medal. Photo supplied
Angus Peterson, Ollie Smith, Oscar Cleary, Nic Tancred and Harry Dymock as they were awarded the Gold medal. Photo supplied

Harry Dymock and the crew from Kinross Wallaroi School won the Australian rowing Championship for Coxed Quad scull under 17 fours over 2000m last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.