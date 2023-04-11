Who dares wins

Harry Dymock and the crew from Kinross Wallaroi School won the Australian rowing Championship for Coxed Quad scull under 17 fours over 2000m last week.
The regatta was held at the Champion Lakes Regatta Centre south of Perth.
The crew consists of stroke Ollie Smith from Orange, Oscar Cleary of Cargo Nic Tancred of Gulargambone and Harry in the bow from Boorowa.
The Cox is Angus Peterson. also from Orange.
They are coached by Cowra's Ben Watt who had previously won this same race 11 years ago as a student.
The boys performed well in the Autumn regattas in Sydney.
In February they won the NSW title in the same event defeating St Augustines by 15 seconds with Canberra Grammar in third.
Then in March they won the NSW Schoolboys head of the River, putting Canberra Grammar into second place to qualify them for the Australian titles.
There were 28 entrants in the Perth event from all over Australia with crews travelling from as far away as Rockampton and Tasmania to take part.
At the Australian Championships the crew drew heat 3 coming away with the win from Brisbane Boys Grammar with the Southport school in third.
That progressed them to semi final number three in which they held off Joeys from Sydney by a very close 2.55 seconds.
Then came the final.
The crew started well going to the lead at the 1000m mark by 5.09 seconds from Hunter Valley Grammar with Joeys in third.
They used the tactic of 'catch us if you can' and maintained the lead at the 1500m leading Hunter Valley by 5.19 seconds.
As they approached the finish line they maintained their rhythm and with superb conditioning by coach Ben Watt and with a very vocal crowd of fellow students, parents and grandparents taking hand fulls of blood pressure pills they crossed the line 4.19 seconds ahead of Hunter Valley Grammar with Joeys in third place.
This was a great result for the boys, their families, and a wonderful result for the school and the rowing programme at Kinross Wollaroi.
