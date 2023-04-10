Boorowa News
Word in the streets: Thumbs up for grounds

By John Snelling
Updated April 11 2023 - 6:15am, first published April 10 2023 - 2:16pm
Lucky, but unlucky with the weather, all reports I've garnered about the Australian Carriage Driving Championships held at Boorowa Showground last weekend (April 7-9) have been very positive.

Local News

