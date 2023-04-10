Word in the streets: Thumbs up for grounds

Lucky, but unlucky with the weather, all reports I've garnered about the Australian Carriage Driving Championships held at Boorowa Showground last weekend (April 7-9) have been very positive.
The facility received a huge thumbs up and a good crowd of spectators enjoyed the skills of the many competitors and their ponies and horses.
Talking to visitors from Western Australia, who had a great week, I learned there were competitors or officials from Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tassy.
The competitors I spoke to all praised the work of the local enthusiasts for getting it all set up ... a job well done.
WITS
We are not going to get away from the toing and froing regarding this Indigenous Voice in Parliament, but the federal Liberal Party has put up its hand and said that in the wording suggested, they are opposed to it but won't stand in the way of individual's thoughts and actions.
I unfortunately didn't fully catch the issues a caller on talkback radio was referring to but he pointed out the government should give them priority concern thinking there were many issues of greater urgency than The Voice, which seems to have obsessed the Albanese Government.
This referendum is going to be a costly exercise and I can see where the gentleman was coming from.
The chances of the Yes vote getting up seems to be receding, with the Government throwing up indigenous sports people's names as supporters, whereas we should be receiving a balanced approach, with Yes and No receiving equal actual information.
I can see Australia being divided if the referendum gets up, an Australia with two classes of people with different rights, whereas we should all be one.
WITS
Divided - a word the American people are going to get used to if this 'Trump Circus' continues on its emotive way.
It seems to be it is no longer Republican or Democrat, but 'Trumpers' or 'Non Trumpers'.
The ex-president knows how to inflame people and I can only see his emotive supporters rising in unglorified protest and bringing 'shame' to the American people.
Then again, one can only hope sanity prevails, but as the saying goes, 'Only in America'.
WITS
I recently mentioned Boorowa's need for a reliable water supply. Angus Mitchell has taken the initiative and circulated a petition seeking attention to what, especially in extreme drought, could become a major crisis.
Angus has penned a letter to Tanya Plibersik on the issue with copies forwarded to Steph Cooke and Mayor Margaret Rolls. All we can ask from you is to find and sign this petition and make our concerns heard.
WITS
Sheila didn't come home one night and husband Ben asked her where she had been and she said she'd spent the night at a girl friend's house.
Ben thought she had been unfaithful so he rang her ten closest friends, but none had seen her.
The following week, Ben didn't come home one night so Sheila asked him where he'd been, he said he got a little drunk at a mates place and thought it safer not to drive and sleep there.
Sheila thought Ben was being unfaithful, so she rang ten of his best mates. In true Aussie styly, eight said he spent the night there and two said he was still there.
Aussie style? Hardly! Irish style ... maybe!
