A new era for your Boorowa News

The Boorowa News is set to change ownership.
Publisher ACM has agreed to terms to sell the Boorowa News to Provincial Press Group (PPG) along with six other newspapers serving New South Wales Central West and Hilltops regional and rural communities.
Other publications to change hands include the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra, Parkes Champion-Post, Forbes Advocate, The Grenfell Record and Young Witness.
"Whilst we were not actively looking to sell these titles we felt the proposed transaction was in the best interest of these publications," ACM managing director Tony Kendall said.
Staff working on the Boorowa News have been briefed on the proposed sale with consultations under way ahead of the anticipated completion of the transaction in early May.
"Our staff do an amazing job in these regions and I am confident they will continue to serve their communities well under new ownership," Mr Kendall said.
PPG is an independent family publisher, which has been operating for more than 100 years.
The Boorowa News will be part of a new trading entity under PPG, Regional Media Corp.
Regional Media Corp CEO Edward Higgins said his company was pleased to be the future custodian of the Boorowa News and the other ACM mastheads involved in the sale.
"Our aim is to provide strong local news content that reflects each of the communities' aspirations, and promotes growth and jobs," Mr Higgins said.
