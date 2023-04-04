Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Boorowa News and other regional newspapers change hands

Updated April 5 2023 - 8:03am, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new era for your Boorowa News
A new era for your Boorowa News

The Boorowa News is set to change ownership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.