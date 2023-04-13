Boorowa News
Petitions circulate to provide

April 13 2023 - 11:55am
Angus Mitchell is continuing the fight to obtain a secure potable water supply for Boorowa. He dropped petitions to local businesses last week and is urging all local residents to sign them to support his representations to government. Mike Ward from the Boorowa Hotel was happy to be the first to sign the petition at his pub.
A petition relating to the supply of potable water is currently circulating in Boorowa and all residents are being urged to sign it.

