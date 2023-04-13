A petition relating to the supply of potable water is currently circulating in Boorowa and all residents are being urged to sign it.
Local man Angus Mitchell is the driving force behind the petition.
He has dropped copies of it to local businesses where he is urging people to lend their signatures in support of ongoing efforts to lobby government for a potable water supply for the town.
"I have written a letter to our Federal Minister for Water and the Environment, Tanya Plibersek, outlining our issues with the water quality and quantity here in Boorowa and I also copied in our local Member, Steph Cooke, and our Mayor, Margaret Roles.
"As part of this process, I have also distributed the petition to a number of retail outlets, coffee shops, pubs, clubs and the supermarket, seeking the support of the Boorowa community in signing this petition.
"In a couple of weeks, I'll go and collect the completed petitions and prepare a further submission to both the State and Federal Ministers for water, seeking their assistance in acquiring $65M to enable Boorowa to have water we can use.
"So, I am asking the community for support, by signing the petition which will assist me in taking the next steps, to try and get Boorowa water.
"I know that this has been attempted on a number of occasions before, but I also think we should not let up and continue efforts on the water front.
"Since the 1960's, the issue of supplying quality and sufficient drinking water to our community has been discussed, promised, costings established, scoped, planned, and a considerable amount of taxpayer's money invested in considering various options, to bring drinkable water to Boorowa. To no avail.
"Our current water supply comes from our river, which flows through our town. This water is filled with chemical runoff and waste from farmland. It is filtered and treated by the Boorowa Water Treatment plant.
"Although, the water is deemed safe to drink, no one I know drinks the water, due to the disgusting taste. The school children at our two schools do not drink the water, the hospital does not use the water.
"Café's have to filter the water before making coffee with their coffee machines.
"Appliances, such as washing machines, water heaters, dish washers break down due to calcium build up.
"Water taps fail within three to four years due to calcium deposits.
"People cannot wash their cars without white residue appearing on the paint work.
"Vegetables and plants that are watered by town water, have a white residue on their leaves.
"But we are told it is safe to drink, I doubt it long term.
"Boorowa is an expanding town, albeit slowly. Investment in Boorowa and the Hilltops Region would be considerable on a domestic and commercial front if sufficient and quality water was made available." Mr Mitchell said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
