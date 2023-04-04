Steph Cooke a clear winner in Boorowa

Re-elected member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke this week made her first visit as the State Member of Parliament to Boorowa and its surrounding villages.
Boorowa was added to the Cootamundra electorate for the 2023 State election following a boundary redistribution last year.
And the people of Boorowa overwhelmingly supported the move with Ms Cooke dominating the vote count, on a two-party preferred basis, at the town's only polling booth.
A check on the completed vote count at Boorowa showed Ms Cooke polled 693 votes at the Boorowa Central School polling booth. Her nearest rival, Labor candidate Chris Dahlitz polled 185 votes.
As of early this week counting continued from other booths across the electorate, with Ms Cooke dominating the count with 82.18 per cent of the vote compared to Mr Dahlitz with 17.82 per cent of the vote.
Ms Cooke was on the front foot this week visiting her new constituents in the Boorowa area on Monday.
Her tour took in the villages of Rye Park, Rugby, Reids Flat and Frogmore. At Rye Park she stopped in at the local Post Office and met locals as they collected their mail.
After leaving Rye Park she continued on to Boorowa where she attended the Community Easter Hat Parade, met locals and received a copy of a newly circulated petition distributed to local businesses to lobby for a permanent potable water supply for the town.
Ms Cooke said she is keen to hear from locals on matters affecting them "I'm encouraging anyone who would like to speak to me about a matter to please contact me on 02 63822399 or email cootamundra@parliament.nsw.gov.au and we will make that happen."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
