Wendy Tuckerman re-elected for seat of Goulburn

Liberal Wendy Tuckerman has claimed a narrow victory in the seat of Goulburn, after a hard-fought campaign.
While counting is continuing on the March 25 poll, on Tuesday Mrs Tuckerman is ahead on 20,296 votes (50.66pc) to her main rival, Labor's Michael Pilbrow on 19,765 (49.34pc) on a two-party preferred basis.
ABC's election analyst, Antony Green called the seat for Mrs Tuckerman last Friday.
"I am so honoured and humbled to once again be elected as your local Member of Parliament," she said in a social media post on Friday night.
"We have achieved so many great outcomes for all our communities of the electorate over the past four years. I look forward to working harder than ever over this next term to ensure your concerns are heard and that we continue to deliver great outcomes."
Just hours earlier, Mr Pilbrow conceded he could not win
"I called Wendy Tuckerman this afternoon and congratulated her and wished her well as the re-elected member for our community," he said in a statement.
"While I am disappointed, I am also incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to run as the Labor candidate for Goulburn and am humbled by all of the support I received throughout our campaign.
"I'm particularly proud of the commitments secured for our community which will be delivered under a Minns Labor government, including security for Yass water, an upgraded Moss Vale fire station and a path to reopening Wakefield Park."
But Mr Pilbrow has so far managed to secure a 2.6pc swing to Labor, further slashing the Liberals' 3.1pc margin. Since 2015, the conservatives' margin has dropped from 26pc, making it one of the tightest seats in NSW.
In this election, Mr Pilbrow won six of the seven Goulburn booths, both Yass polling centres and significantly increased Labor's vote in the Southern Highlands.
But Mrs Tuckerman pulled in support from other rural areas and on pre-polls, which she led by 675 votes. The Liberal was also leading postal votes, a trend Mr Green expected to continue.
She conceded on election night that she'd faced a host of controversial issues. Goulburn's Wakefield Park motor racing circuit's closure, a waste to energy proposal at Tarago and large renewable energy projects. Controversies within the government had played into the election, she said.
While no longer in government or holding the local government ministry, Mrs Tuckerman will embark on her second term in Goulburn, following Pru Goward's retirement in 2019.
She thanked her election team and her family, particularly her husband, Michael, for their support.
