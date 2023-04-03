Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Wendy Tuckerman re-elected for seat of Goulburn

Updated April 4 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Liberal Wendy Tuckerman has claimed a narrow victory in the seat of Goulburn, after a hard-fought campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.