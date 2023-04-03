Goldilocks record their first win as a team

On Saturday, April 1, the Boorowa Rugby Club hosted the Yass Rugby Club for mens XVs and womens Xs pre-season games.
The Goldilocks (women's) game was the pick of the two.
The girls showed that one season under their belt has helped immensely and they triumphed in their first full win as a competitive rugby team.
Isabella Piper was the star with a hat-trick of tries for the 'Locks to run out 17-15 winners.
Coaches Jeremy Dreverman and Tim Gregory were very pleased with the effort and discipline shown by the girls and mentioned the incredible improvement over the past 12 months.
The feeling is very positive around all of the Goldilocks and they look forward to a few tight battles this season.
Best for the Goldilocks were Piper, Lucy Kershaw and Alexcen Berry.
A huge game also for debutants Charlotte Penrose, Shae Roberts, Jorja Klaassen, Anika Roberts and Nikki Gore.
The Goldies took on the Yass Rams for the annual Buckmaster Shield pre-season trophy.
Yass showed up with 28 players and ready to hit the ground running after they weren't able to field a team last year.
The Goldies knew they had their hands full, as they only had 18 players available for the game.
The Goldies jumped out to an early lead and continued to pile on the points throughout the game.
Jeremy 'Bullfrog' Southwell and Jamie Golden began an impressive 10/12 combination that will no doubt shine throughout the rest of the year.
The defence was stoic from the boys, and they held out the Yass attack throughout the game.
Once again the Goldies scrum was the cornerstone of their game, with Keagan Size, Michael Berry, Benny Klose, Bobby Wippel and Hamish McGuinness all standing tall throughout the game.
Halfback Mark Poplin controlled the tempo well, however showed the impact of a shortened pre-season as the game wore on.
Best for the Goldies were Jake 'The Flying Pom' who scored a hat-trick on debut, Bullfrog with 7 from 8 conversions, Benny Klose with his impact runs and Toby McGrath who steered the team around the park.
The final score of 54-0 didn't reflect the intensity of the game and the Boorowa Rugby Club held onto the Buckmaster Shield for another year.
