Word in the Street: Election result a surprise

By John Snelling
Updated April 4 2023 - 10:44am, first published April 3 2023 - 8:47am
Wendy Tuckerman has just retained the seat of Goulburn in what proved to be a very close election result.
Sometimes you can never get it right, and the adage 'don't count your chickens until all the eggs hatch' truly applies to the recent State election.

