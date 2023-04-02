Word in the Street: Election result a surprise

Sometimes you can never get it right, and the adage 'don't count your chickens until all the eggs hatch' truly applies to the recent State election.
First thoughts and early indications gave the impression that the Labor Party were going to win with an absolute majority.
That was not to be and the new government will require the support of Independents or the Greens at times to get some future proposals through, thus the minor elected representatives may not be toothless tigers.
Amazingly nearly all seats too close to call ended up in the main as Coalition retained, including the seat of Goulburn where Wendy Tuckerman held on by a thread to retain the seat.
As I said last week, history will tell how successful the new government will be.
WITS
This Easter weekend is a big one for Boorowa as the Australian Combined Driving Championships are to be held at the Boorowa Showground.
There will be in excess of seventy competitors maneuvering their way through three days of competition with many here already for a bit of 'light competitive fun'.
The serious fun starts tomorrow, Friday through to Sunday April 9. Plenty of carriages, horses and people competing in a variety of events, but I have been assured the best day to pop up and have a look is the Saturday.
There are three days of competition starting with the elegance of dressage on Friday, Marathon with obstacles is very entertaining and concluding the cones course involving speed and precision on the Sunday.
Now don't say you haven't been told and I hope to see a good roll up of locals taking it all in, I definitely will.
WITS
We are all aware, unlike Christmas, Easter falls on a variety of dates spread over almost a month.
The date of Easter each year is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon which is the first Sunday on or after March 21, the first Sunday after the spring equinox.
If the full moon falls on a Sunday, Easter is the next Sunday. Most calendars show when full moons occur.
The equinox occurs when the sun is exactly above the equator with a day or night of equal length and occurs March 20 or 21 when the sun is moving across the equator to the north.
The second equinox occurs September 22 or 23 when the sun is moving south.
WITS
We've heard lately about young people behaving badly in our streets and our schools. Not surprisingly I have even heard people suggesting it was time to bring back the cane in our schools. I really don't think so.
As Executive teacher appointed here in the 70's, one of my duties was to administer the cane. I can tell you after our discourse the student was glad to get it over and get out of there.
This brings me to a little story about when the Assistant Principal sent a young fellow to me with the instruction he was to receive two 'cuts'.
Surprised I was, a good kid who became one of Boorowa's favourite sons and a top flight footballer.
Anyway, would you believe the cane broke on the first hit, so I asked the young fellow, "What are we going to do?" so I then asked him could he keep a secret which he assured me he could.
We left it at that, one cut with the cane, a secret for life, until now.
I never gave the cane again.
WITS
Lastly, I wish everyone a safe Easter.
