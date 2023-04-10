Minister hopes to reconnect people to their faith

St John's Anglican Church at Boorowa has a new Minister in Rick Lewis, who is hoping to foster Christian perspectives in his new congreation.
Rick and his wife Gwenda live at Laggan and will be travelling to Boorowa each weekend to meet the community, take services in the parish and to provide pastoral care.
Rick said, "I am delighted to be providing services to the Boorowa community as part of the calling I have had for the last 13 years and I see it as a further opportunity to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.
"I have already been very impressed with the welcome and friendship of the community.
"In a broad sense we are living in an age of uncertainty and to bring people to the knowledge of God their creator and His plans for them is a great challenge.
"I think personally, Christianity and the Church has been demonised and people need to reevaluate where they stand in spiritual matters.
"There have been many sources of this demonisation including the Royal Commission into child abuse and criminal matters need to be dealt with by law enforcement and the Church should not be demonised because of a few rotten apples.
"Basically I have lived my whole life in the Church, first as a lay minister and then ordained and I don't personally know of anyone who has done anything wrong.
"My real prayer and desire for the people of Boorowa is for them to reconnect with the Church and with faith."
Rick brings with him a vast background of work experience having started his career in banking, being conscripted into the Army and serving two years at Kapooka, Wagga and primary teaching, he has been a Councillor on Campbelltown City Council, a Rugby League referee and still runs a beef cattle herd.
Roles within the Church have included Sunday School, Youth Camp Leader/Director, licensed lay minister within the Sydney diocese.
He obtained his Bachelor of Theology from St Mark's in Canberra in 2013, and also a Diploma in Anglican Orders.
Rick will be providing communion services to St John's each week and to Murringo and Tangmangaroo once a month.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
