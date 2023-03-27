"Deeply humbled" were two of the words used by Steph Cooke as counting continues in the State seat of Cootamndra.
Boorowa is now part of the Cootamundra electorate after a boundary redistribution.
Previously the town was part of the Goulburn electorate where Boorowa's Wendy Tuckermanl is in a battle to retain the seat.
At last count Ms Tuckerman had recievied 14,714 votes formal votes. The Labor candidate Michael Pilbrow had received 13,273 votes with the final result possibly coming down to preferences.
In Cootamundra Ms Cooke had received close to 70 per cent of the vote at the last count.
"It is an honour to serve, and to have had the support of the Cootamundra electorate over the past five and a half years," Ms Cooke said this week.
"I look forward to continuing my work on behalf of our small communities over the coming term."
At last count Ms Cooke had received 15,414 formal votes which equated to 69.39 per cent of the total formal vote when counting stopped on the weekend.
With the initial count completed at Boorowa's only polling booth at Boorowa Central Ms Cooke had received of the 651 formal votes counted.
The vote count at the end of the initial count stood at.
Robert Young, Independent - 19.
Steph Cooke, The Nationals - 651.
Chris Dahlitz, Labor - 159.
Chris O'Rourke, Sustainable Australia Party - 9.
Jake Cullen, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers - 84.
Brian Fisher, Independent - 17.
Jeffrey Passlow, The Greens - 17
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
