I got it wrong last week, but so did the pundits with their polls. The State election, most thought would be close, resulted in a landslide, returning Labor to power after 12 years in opposition.
The win gives Labor an absolute majority, which, by my way of thinking, dilutes greatly the 'power' of the Independents and minority parties. I made the statement that I expected Labor to be put to the test and history will be the judge of that, but Premier Elect Chris Minns has said they will govern for ALL NSW residents.
Locally, Steph Cooke received a resounding endorsement with a huge majority whilst former local representative, Wendy Tuckerman, last count, was hanging by a thread in Goulburn.
Alarm bells shouldn't be ringing, but we now have three empty shops in our shopping precinct. With the closure of Home Finch, things could have looked worse and we don't want our main streets to impart the concept we are becoming a ghost town, so it is so good to see Kerrie's Garden Nikity Naks moving into this wonderful shop in Pudman Street.
The 'House of Quality' once housed Patty Donohoe's Menswear, and TAB, and has become more than just a shop, but a tourist attraction attracting many visitors over the years. As I said, great to see Kerrie's Garden Nikity Naks and the array of interesting goods moving into this store.
Wish Kerrie all the best and buckets of success.
What would possibly be proven to be the greatest land purchase in history happened on this day in 1867 when the United States purchased Alaska from Russia for $7,200,000 (about $115m today). A bargain when equated to roughly two cents an acre.
Just think, in 1880 Joe Juneau discovered gold in the Silverbow Basin of Alaska. This discovery, and subsequent discoveries in the Klondike, Yukon region and elsewhere prompted thousands to migrate to the territory hoping to strike it rich. Makes Alaska a real bargain indeed. Bet Putin wishes Russia still owned it.
Juvenile crime presents a growing problem for police and the judiciary with Queensland currently introducing new laws to address the problem. The experts say solutions must start in the homes where these anti-social behaviour is 'bred' and the judiciary must give these young crims a little more than a slap on the wrist. Kids are more increasingly aware of their rights.
Consider this true story. An ex-Boorowa councillor was up a ladder painting a building at St Joseph's Primary School when a little 5 year old, just new to school, came out and asked him what he was doing? ... Why? ... When? And so on.
Finally after a string of questions, the ex-councillor told the 5yo to go away and leave him be, or he'd come down and give the youngster a swift kick on the backside.
To the ex-councillor's shock the youngster came back with, "And I'll be seeing my solicitor!"
That was some 27-28 years ago, what would they say now?
An elderly man, thinking his wife was losing her hearing, going deaf, went about 100cm behind her and asked, "Can you hear me sweetheart?"
No reply, so he moved to 50cm and inquired again.
No reply, then 10cm - again no reply. Only a few cm behind her ear he asked, "Can you hear me now
honey?
"His wife replied, "For the fourth time, yes!"
