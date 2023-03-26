Boorowa News
Local member comfortably returned in Cootamundra

By John Snelling
Updated March 27 2023 - 11:17am, first published 8:35am
I got it wrong last week, but so did the pundits with their polls. The State election, most thought would be close, resulted in a landslide, returning Labor to power after 12 years in opposition.

