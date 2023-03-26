Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Central West Blue Bulls announce head coach for 2023 season

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's a new man in charge of bringing glory to Central West rugby and the long-time coach believes his lack of allegiance to the region's premier competition will keep him in good stead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.