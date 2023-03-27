Flags fly for ANZACS in Boorowa

ANZAC Day in Boorowa will be a little more special this year when Honour Our Fallen will mark the graves of deceased military personnel with Australian flags.
This is the first year of the initiative which is being driven by local woman, Kendall Sawyer.
Kendall first learnt about Honour Our Fallen when she was working in Tamworth several years ago and thought it would be good to introduce it in her home town to honour her her own grandfather, William George Horn, and family friend Jack O'Malley, who were both military personnel.
Community assistance and her own research has enabled Kendall to identify the burial sites of 104 military personnel at Boorowa.
In the week prior to ANZAC Day she will place a 200mm X 400mm Australian Flag on a stake on each grave and remove them when ANZAC Day has passed.
Kendall hopes to expand the program next year to involve local school students.
Honour Our Fallen is a Not-For-Profit Company raised in 2017 with charity status, formed to honour and preserve the memory of those deceased military personnel, buried in Australia, who served in all conflicts and theatres since the Boer War.
They work in partnership with local Schools, who research and locate ex-Service personnel graves in local cemeteries, and then on each ANZAC Day, place an Australian flag on each gravesite or memorial plaque.
Honour Our Fallen was launched Remembrance Day, 2017.
They encourage all veteran groups, historical, community, ex-Service associations and schools through member newsletters, and individual families and friends of deceased veterans, to complete a simple "Flag Request" form to assist in research and commemorative activities.
Commemoration includes Army, Navy, Airforce, Nursing Corps, Women's Services, Merchant Seamen and Peacekeeping personnel from all conflicts dating back to the Boer War. All who have worn the Australian uniform.
Honour Our Fallen's mission is to perpetuate the memory of all deceased veterans, to rebuild pride in the community, particularly with youth through hands-on research and commemoration. Understanding the virtues of service to our Nation and respect for those who died protecting it. This in turn leading to greater recognition and respect for those presently serving, while gaining life skills of empathy, integrity, tolerance and dedication.
Go to www.honourourfallen.com, complete a Participation or Flag Request form and press submit or contact Kendall via email on Kendall-sawyer@outlook.com.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
