Bowls Number 5s down by one shot

In a very close contest on Sunday the No5 Pennant team travelled to take on Young at Young. The final score was 60-59 to Young.
The individual rinks were Kevin Anderson lost to Geoff DeBritt.
He and his team scored eight shots in the last three ends to nearly snatch a draw 18-19.
Shane Foote collapsed in the last four ends losing 11 shots to go down 30-11 and Chris Grimson piled on 10 shots in the last five ends to win 30-11.
So the scene is set for Boorowa to play Cootamundra next week which will determine the district winner.
Social bowls played last Thursday saw Dave Bromham take the trophy from a pair of fast finishers in Tony Cassells and John Dymock. Making up the top three was Leo Sorsepp.
The No 7 team played Young at Boorowa going down 81-44. This reversed the result in the first round when Boorowa 7's defeated Young . Glen Klose won his rink 21-20, Bill Luxford went down 38-12 and Col Good lost 23-10.
Good bowling next week at Coota where a win on two rinks will win us the section.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.