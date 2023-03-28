Top award for local ram

A ram and ewe from Wantana Hills Stud at Frogmore had excellent results at the recent Boorowa Show.
Stud owner, Mr Jim Darmody, was very pleased to come away with the title of Supreme Champion Ram of the Show and Junior Champion Ewe.
Mr Darmody's winning ram was exhibited in the Fine Wool section where he won the title of Grand Champion Fine Wool Ram, then Grand Champion March Shorn Ram.
The ram then went on to take out the Supreme Champion Ram of Show title.
Both Mr Darmody's winning animals are the progeny of a ram purchased by a syndicate, of which Mr Darmody is a member, from Roseville Park Stud in 2020 for $31,000.
Wantana Hills Stud is using stored semen from that ram in their breeding program.
Mr Darmody said he was thrilled with the results from Boorowa Show, describing them as his best ever.
He has since shorn the winning ram and placed him into his breeding program for assessment of his future breeding potential.
The Champion Ewe of the Show was exhibited by Tara Park Stud.
The judge for the competition was Andrew Holgate.
Murray and Julie Dymock from Dymock Partnership took out the top prize in the Boorowa Show Flock Ewe Competition.
The top five in the competition were Dymock Partnership, B and T Johnson, B R and N L Nixon, D J and K F McGrath and Clearview Partnership.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.