Top award for local ram

March 28 2023 - 2:41pm
The Supreme Ram of the Boorowa Show exhibited by Jim Darmody of Wantana Hills Stud, Frogmore.
A ram and ewe from Wantana Hills Stud at Frogmore had excellent results at the recent Boorowa Show.

