Seven to choose from

Boorowa residents have to wait until Saturday, March 25 to lodge their vote at the Boorowa Central School between 8am and 6pm in the 2023 NSW State Election with no pre-poll voting operating in the town.
Following an electoratal boundary redistribution Boorowa residents find themselves voting in the Cootamundra electorate which is held by The Nationals candidate Steph Cooke by a considerable margin.
Ms Cooke was first elected member for Cootamundra in 2017 and at the 2019 election took the seat with 63.66 per cent of the first preference vote with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate next best with 15.7 per cent of the vote.
Just Seven pre-poll locations will operate throughout the Cootamundra electorate with residents living, or visiting Cootamundra, Junee, Narrandera, Temora and West Wyalong able to lodge their votes before Saturday.
In Young you can vote at the Young Town Hall, 205 Boorowa Street on Thursday, March 23 between 8.30am and 8pm and on Friday, March 24 between 8.30am and 6pm.
The ballot paper for the seat of Cootamundra will appear as follows:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
