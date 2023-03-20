Boorowa News
Seven to choose from

Andrew Fisher
Andrew Fisher
March 21 2023
Boorowa residents have to wait until Saturday, March 25 to lodge their vote at the Boorowa Central School between 8am and 6pm in the 2023 NSW State Election with no pre-poll voting operating in the town.

