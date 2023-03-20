St Josephs School at Boorowa will be holding their Colour Explosion Run and School Fete this Saturday at the School.
Activities will start at at 9.30am and run through to 1.30pm.
Entry on the day is free and there will be a host of entertainment for the family including; free inflatable rides and games, food stalls including barbeque, Mr Whippy and coffee face painting, jumping castle, kids' amusements, BBQ, market stalls and of course the colour run.
The Colour Explosion Run through a carefully constructed obstacle course will get underway at 12.30pm with a $5 entry fee for non St Josephs students who want to take part.
Anyone wishing to have a stall should contact the school and stalls will cost $10 for a site and you need to set up from 8.00am.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
