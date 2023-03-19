This Saturday, March 25 will determine who will govern NSW for the next four years - Labor or the Lib/Nat Coalition.
For the last couple of months we've heard promise after promise with monetary targets seeming to almost reach the stratosphere. The figures bring to mind that advertisement for a financial institution that included the phrase, 'Where did they get the money for that?'
Promises! Promises!
Plenty of those but no decisive plan telling us all how it's going to be funded.
Economic management I feel must be a strong, if not paramount concern.
It is in this regard my leanings are to the Coalition, but I feel, in the long run, it is going to be Labor put to the test. I think it will be close, it is your vote that will determine, so get along on Saturday and have your say.
It could be a long wait for the result.
WITS
I've read it in the paper, I've heard it on talkback and it's a question we should ask of the Federal Government.
If we are going to have nuclear submarines in our ports and in our waters, why can't we have nuclear generators set up to accommodate our power needs residentially and industrially.
This push to renewables is pointed out time and time again as a catastrophe waiting to happen.
Cost of delivering the power and storing it is mind boggling, then it comes to reliability because the sun doesn't always shine nor the wind blow.
Let's keep our coal powered generators going and introduce nuclear until alternative means of generation are fully operational and very reliable.
WITS
A young boy enters a barber shop and the barber whispers to his customer, "This is the dumbest kid in the world. Watch while I prove it to you."
The barber puts a five dollar note in one hand and two one dollar coins in the other, then calls the boy over and says, "Which one do you want son?" The boy takes the two coins and leaves.
"What did I tell you?" said the barber, "That kid never learns!"
Later, when the customer leaves, he sees the young boy coming out of the ice-cream parlour. "Hey son! May I ask you a question? Why did you take the dollar coins instead of the five dollar note?"
The boy licked his cone and replied, "Because the day I take the five dollar note, the game is over!"
WITS
I hate to see traditions disappear from the scene and unfortunately, at this moment, with no one wishing or able to make their debut, the Annual Debutante Ball scheduled for May looks highly likely to be cancelled. Fortunately the Deb Ball in 2024 looks likely to be a goer.
WITS
The Queensland Government is coming down on youth crime, running rampant in that state, introducing quite severe penalties. Knew it had to come, protests about civil liberties, human rites, etc.
What about the rights of the people whose home has been burgled, car stolen or violently assaulted. These kids, some as young as eight, are committing adult crimes and deserve any penalty the judiciary can throw at them. Sadly Queensland is not alone in this problem and there is a need to probe the problem find solutions and educate our youngsters.
I really feel look first at the home, the solution could largely come from there. Heroes too can help.
Penrith Panthers RL Club recently hosted a seminar for youth addressing the problem of juvenile crime. That's a start.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.