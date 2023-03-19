Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Nuclear power should be introduced to ensure reliable power supply

By John Snelling
Updated March 20 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reliable electricity supply is essential otherwise we may find ourselves resorting to candlelight.

This Saturday, March 25 will determine who will govern NSW for the next four years - Labor or the Lib/Nat Coalition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.