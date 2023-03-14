Boorowa News
Boorowa will host Combined Driving Championships next month

Updated March 21 2023 - 10:44am, first published March 15 2023 - 9:13am
The Ellmore Driving Club will conduct the Gledhill's Earthmoving Australian Combined Driving Championships at Boorowa Showground next month.

