Due to Covid19 disruptions the National Championships have not been held since 2019, so excitement is building amongst Competitors for this year's return. Australian Combined Driving Championships Boorowa 7-9 April 2023. The Ellmore Driving Club, with the assistance and support of Hilltops Council, the Boorowa Show Society and the wider Boorowa community, has established a permanent combined driving venue at the Boorowa Showgrounds.

