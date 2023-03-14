The Ellmore Driving Club will conduct the Gledhill's Earthmoving Australian Combined Driving Championships at Boorowa Showground next month.
The Championships will be from April 7 to 9.
Combined Driving is an exciting and challenging equestrian sport with the competition conducted over three-phases.
Dressage on day one is a test of training, harmony and ease of movement of the equine, and the skill of the Driver, whilst reflecting the elegant origins of the sport.
Day two is the Marathon which is a test of fitness, stamina and training of the equine and the driving skill and judgement of the driver.
The Marathon provides the greatest excitement for both competitors and spectators alike, as participants negotiate a series of Marathon Obstacles, with lettered gates to be done in order at speed.
Cones Driving on the third and final day is a precision driving element testing the fitness, obedience and suppleness of the equine, and the skill and competence of the Driver.
Combined Driving is accessible to all participants aged 12 and up and requires a combination of physical and mental dexterity on the part of the driver, combined with an ability to impart education and direction to the equine athlete - a consummate partnership and a true test of skill.
Different competitive levels in the sport are based on the training and experience of the equine, and equine welfare is of paramount consideration, with regular Vet Checks throughout the competition.
The Championships will see the widest range of driver and equine combinations, from single small ponies through to teams of four horses.
Combined Driving is one of six equestrian sports administered by the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI).
It is a WEG (World Equestrian Games) Sport, and World Championships are conducted for various combinations of equines/drivers from a junior level upwards.
Australian, Boyd Exell OAM, is an incredible six-time World Championship winner in the sport.
Domestically, the sport is administered by the Australian Carriage Driving Society (ACDS) and this event will draw competitors and officials from all Australian States.
Due to Covid19 disruptions the National Championships have not been held since 2019, so excitement is building amongst Competitors for this year's return. Australian Combined Driving Championships Boorowa 7-9 April 2023. The Ellmore Driving Club, with the assistance and support of Hilltops Council, the Boorowa Show Society and the wider Boorowa community, has established a permanent combined driving venue at the Boorowa Showgrounds.
Marathon day, Saturday, April 8 is a must see.
