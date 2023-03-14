Picnic race committee elects a new leadership

Boorowa Amateur Picnic Race Committee has elected a new leadership team, bringing a fresh perspective to the annual Picnic Races.
Following the annual general meeting in late 2022, Director of Flemings Property Services and local, Richard Fleming was elected president.
The meeting saw a number of new committee members appointed to support Mr Fleming.
The committee welcomed Tom Carnell, Edwina Gregory and Peter Kelly.
Henry Gay and Nick Gay were elected co-vice presidency, Lauren Cox was elected treasurer and Elizabeth Daly was re-elected as secretary.
Outgoing president Tom Kelly also awarded Brad Smith and Murray Dymock life membership for their decade of dedication to the Picnic Races.
"I have had a great time as president over the years - the committee work hard and we all share a common goal," Mr Kelly said.
"Thoroughbred racing or a day at the picnics is at the heart and soul of many locals in Boorowa and I strongly believe the committee and the community are in good hands with Richard at the helm," he said.
This year's meeting, scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023 will include a six-race program, Fashions on the Field, a betting arena with local and metro bookmakers and so much more.
Newly elected president, Richard Fleming, welcomed the new members and outgoing members, Chris Braid and Prue Gay were thanked for their contribution over the years.
"Firstly, I would like to thank Tom for his continuous dedication and support over the last nine years to ensure the local community have a great race day," Mr Fleming said.
"I am excited to take this role and look forward to delivering a successful race meet in the Autumn."
The 2023 committee also includes Grant Pierce, Andrew Kelly, Brad Smith, Chris Coble, Lachlan McGuiness, Murray Dymock, Polly Picker, James Coles, Patrick Kelly, James Coles and Tom McGuiness. Tom Kelly will remain a committee member.
Tickets for the 2023 Boorowa Picnic Races will be available online from March via https://www.123tix.com.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.