Farm business and emerging environmental, social and governance processes will be the focus of a workshop being held on Wednesday at the Boorowa Ex-services Club.
The workshop hosted by Boorowa Community Landcare Group and NSW Farmers is the next in a series of strategies workshops examining systems for profitable change for local farmers.
Co-organiser and Boorowa Landcare Co-ordinator, Linda Cavanagh, said, "There are more economic incentives for landholders in agriculture to motivate them to take up carbon and environmental farming alongside current production systems. However, taking the leap towards unlocking these income streams can be challenging for those with shared family ownership, business and financial partners.
"In previous workshops we have already looked at on-farm improvements, now is a good time to focus on the farm business.
"We are exploring the economics of improving soil health in the new environment with our carbon valued and emerging expectations for environmental, social and governance (ESG) and the impact of these on farm businesses.
"We want to give land managers the confidence to ask questions, analyse the information and explore the economics of improving soil health. If people are empowered with negotiation skills they will be better placed to make carbon trades," she said.
"We have four guest speakers. The first is CommBank's executive manager, NSW and Riverina region, Nick Abraham, who will present on incentives for creating changes towards ESG. Nick is passionate about agriculture and supporting farmers transitioning or maintaining sustainability goals and plans.
"We will then hear from Allan Parker on communication and negotiation with family, business partners and potentially brokers. Allan is a micro-behavioural scientist and negotiator. He works within government and private organisations training in negotiation and dispute prevention.
"Then, Jake Chandler presents for the Wilkinson farming family and Tim Fowler for the Fowler farming family on their personal experiences of environmental and generational changes in their farming practices.
"Allan will then speak again, drawing on stories from the farmers and their examples of communication styles followed by a panel session.
"This year, Strategies for Profitable Practice Change will support land managers planning on entering carbon and environmental markets. It will also help to improve the communication and negotiation styles needed to work effectively with partners across the various schemes," she said.
