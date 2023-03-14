Boorowa News
Landcare and NSW Farmers join forces for Boorowa workshop

By Contributed
Updated March 14 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 11:09am
Farm business and emerging environmental, social and governance processes will be the focus of a workshop being held on Wednesday at the Boorowa Ex-services Club.

