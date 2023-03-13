Great start to 2023 season for Boorowa Ladies Golf Club

Last Friday was the second week of the Boorowa Ladies Golf season with 12 players which is the most in a long time.
Mary Clark visiting from the Colvend Club in Scotland donated two prizes, one for overall winner of the 9 hole stableford event and a lucky draw prize.
Overall winner was Felicity Corcoran and Jenny Twarloh won the lucky draw.
The 9 hole ball competition winners were Jenny Twarloh A grade, Mary Clark B grade and Jo Mackay C grade.
Congratulations to all.
