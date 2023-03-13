Boorowa News
Great start to 2023 season for Boorowa Ladies Golf Club

By Trish Ryan
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
Last Friday was the second week of the Boorowa Ladies Golf season with 12 players which is the most in a long time.

