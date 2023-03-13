Bowls number 7s win District

The Boorowa Ex Services No7 bowls side defeated Cootamundra Ex at Cootamundra on Sunday, by the barest of margins 58-57.
This win means that they win the District title and qualify for the Zone finals to be played in May.
In a very close match Col Goods' team won by 15 shots.
Bill Luxford went down by 16 and Glen Close won by 2 for a win by two rinks to one and 58-57 overall.
Great bowling ladies and gentlemen.
The No5's grade played an under strength Harden side winning by 90-19.
Shane Foote had a big win 38-3. Chris Grimson won 27-6 and Kevin Anderson won 25-10.
The 5's play Young at Young next Sunday.
At last week's social Bowls the veteran Leon Downey won the trophy on 27 points. In second, by a short back and sides, was Bert Mc Mahon on 24 points
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
