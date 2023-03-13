A day of inspiration

The International Women's Day event held at the Boorowa Ex-services Club attracted a large crowd on Sunday.
Event organiser, Ellen Thompson, from the Club said she was "delighted with to the response from the Boorowa community and also to see people travel across from Young and other centres.
"We sold 120 tickets which was wonderful and it was nice to see women of all age groups represented.
"All our speakers were truly inspiring women, people who are just getting things done and each had a very different story to share.
"I just want to say a thank you to our MC, Lauren Cox, our speakers Belle Riles, Local Member, Steph Cooke, Samantha-Jane Longmore, April Strong and Bronte Campbell, our audience on the day and the team.
"A strong message that came through is to surround yourself with good people, back yourself and always remember where you come from.
"Certainly one of the highlights was the sharing of Bronte Campbell's Olympic Gold medal with the crowd and we all learned from the experience of handling it, an Olympic Gold Medal weighs as much as a can of baked beans.
"We have had very positive feedback on social media and personal comments about how good the day was so now we are busily planning for next year's event."
Men across the district haven't been forgotten and the team at the Club working on plans for a Men's Day in May.
Watch the Boorowa News for more details in coming weeks.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
