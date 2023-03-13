March 25 rapidly approaches and we'll head off to the polling booths to cast our vote determining who will govern (manage you might say) this wonderful state. There you have it, Labor or Liberal/National coalition will rule. Basically, as just mentioned, we have a two party system with the Greens and the odd independent thrown into the mix hoping they could swing the balance of power if one of the major parties fails to achieve a majority. If not the minor parties are virtually redundant.