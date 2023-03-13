For years I taught kids to read, write and become more mathematical.
For hundreds of years our language has evolved and we've learnt to recognize, pronounce, understand and use words. All fine until this 'Woke Generation' comes along and wants to change it all. Recently there was a move to remove 'fat' and 'ugly' from Roahl Dahl books, books loved by millions, but a miniscule of self powered critics want to change the great author's work.
I've got to enjoy the work of Clarissa Bye, a regular Telegraph columnist, and she is right on attacking these 'Woke' do-gooders. Clarissa wrote at some length about the fact that not even the Bible is immune from these members of the 'Woke World'.
Apparently the first parts of the Bible were written some 2700 years ago. World religions couldn't be happy with this woke censoring. One could fear our greatest literary works will come under the woke microscope, authors like Charles Dickens, Enid Blyton, Arthur Ransome have all been scrutinized, James Bond a bit raunchy - really.
Even Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' is accused of including racism and misogyny. Where are we going? Is fiction cast to the realm of empty memoirs? Clarissa sums it up well: "The cultural philistines who want to run their 'spell checks' over us, are trying to bewitch us into their dystopian world view." My words, "Spare us!"
WITS
March 25 rapidly approaches and we'll head off to the polling booths to cast our vote determining who will govern (manage you might say) this wonderful state. There you have it, Labor or Liberal/National coalition will rule. Basically, as just mentioned, we have a two party system with the Greens and the odd independent thrown into the mix hoping they could swing the balance of power if one of the major parties fails to achieve a majority. If not the minor parties are virtually redundant.
On every ballot paper state-wide other groups or affiliations put their hand up, stand for election with about as much chance as I have of getting elected - Buckley's and none - I wouldn't even think of nominating. In the Upper House, or federally the Senate, somehow people manage to get themselves elected from virtually nowhere. There is something wrong with the system. To nominate, I feel a group should have strong membership, say 10,000 persons. Definitely save on those very big ballot papers.
Most elections are held every four years, not federally with three. Switch to four and save the cost of an entire election every 12 years. Worth a thought.
WITS
With International Women's Day last week and the celebration of women at the Ex-Services Club last Sunday, questions could be aired. We used to have a winner of our district's most inspirational woman. At this very time, who would come to mind as a worthy winner.
Nationally we could ask the same question and probably be astounded by the various suggestions. We can muse over these thoughts, but let me ask you, "Who is the most inspirational woman this century?"
I've put this question to a few people and one name came back - Queen Elizabeth II. How could one argue, 70 years on the throne, revived the monarchy and worked tirelessly right up to almost literally her death. There you are, discussion a plenty at the pub, club or any social gathering. I'd definitely like to be a fly on the wall to hear what names are brought up.
