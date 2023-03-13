Boorowa News
Literary classics come under the microscope

By John Snelling
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 11:05am
International Women's Day was celebrated in Boorowa on Sunday. Who would you nominate for Woman of the Century, my vote would be Queen Elizabeth 11.

For years I taught kids to read, write and become more mathematical.

