XXXX it's times for rugby

Saturday, March 25 will see 38 games of rugby being played in Boorowa's annual XXXX Beer and Rugby Festival.
Clubs from Sydney, the Central West, the Riverina and the ACT will be playing in Women's 10s and Men's 15s in short, high impact games that will be a good hit-out for all clubs during their pre-season.
Boorowa Rugby Club Men's (Goldies) coach Andrew Corcoran is the brain behind this festival, which has been running in Boorowa since 2020.
Andrew is looking forward to a great day of rugby, mixed in with Boorowa's famous after-match functions.
The highlight of the day will be seeing Boorowa's own Goldies and Goldilocks take the paddock in their first games of the season.
The Boorowa teams will feature in the first round of games, beginning at 9:55am.
The final matches of the day will be worth staying around for, with the Central West Rep Teams playing Uni Norths 1st Grade in both Men's and Women's.
The festival has carved out its own place as a part of many rugby club's preseason plans, and no doubt this year it will be bigger and better than ever.
The Boorowa community always rallies around the day and ensures all teams and clubs gain further admiration for the great town of Boorowa.
Please head on up to the Boorowa Showground on Saturday, March 25 for a fantastic day of pre-season rugby, featuring some of the most distinguished clubs from various competitions around NSW.
The following weekend on Saturday, April 1, the Goldies and Goldilocks take on the Yass Rugby Club for the annual Buckmaster Shield.
This will also be held up at the showground.
The 2023 season will be a cracker for the Boorowa Rugby Clu.
What better way to kickstart the season than with a festival of rugby.
