Boorowa News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

XXXX it's times for rugby

Updated March 13 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saturday, March 25 will see 38 games of rugby being played in Boorowa's annual XXXX Beer and Rugby Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.