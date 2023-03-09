Two Independent candidates as well as candidates from the Nationals, Labor, Shooters Fishers and Farmers, The Greens and Sustainable Australia Party have emerged following the closure of registrations for the NSW seat of Cootamundra.
The ballot order has also now been finalised with Independent Robert Young drawing top position followed by Steph Cooke for The Nationals, Labor's Chris Dahlitz, Sustainable Australia Party candidate Chris O'Rourke, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Jake Cullen, Independent Brian Fisher and Jeffrey Passlow of The Greens.
The ballot draw to decide the printing order for names took place 10am Thursday in the Cootamundra Town Hall.
Results are considered important because they influence visibility and how 'donkey' votes will be allocated.
Ballots for the seat of Cootamundra will appear as follows:
In 2019 Ms Cooke took the electorate with 30,206 first preference votes.
Mr Passlow also stood in 2019 receiving 1380 votes.
Independent Robert Young, Labor candidate Chris Dahlitz, Sustainable Australia Party candidate Chris O'Rourke, Shooters candidate Jake Cullen and Independent Brian Fisher are all standing in Cootamundra for the first time.
Mr O'Rourke, listed on the Electoral Commission website as being enrolled in the Bathurst electorate, ran for Sustainable Australia in the Bathurst electorate in 2019.
Mr O'Rourke is not contactable directly but the Cowra Guardian has asked Sustainable Australia if Mr O'Rourke owns property in the electorate and if not, does he believe he can represent the people of Cootamundra from another centre.
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Jake Cullen is enrolled in Cootamundra, Mr Passlow is enrolled in Stockinbingal, Ms Cooke in Young, Mr Fisher in Cowra, Mr Dahlitz in Narrandera and Mr Young in Gundagai.
Voters in the Boorowa area will be able to vote at the Boorowa Central School, the Rye Park Public School and Murringo Public School.
Pre-poll voting is available at the Young Town Hall.
Postal vote applications are still open and will be received by the Electoral Commission up until 6pm on Monday.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.