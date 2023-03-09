Gumboot throwing proved to be a crowd pleaser at the Boorowa Show.
The event was organised by Boorowa Car Club which also had a display at the show.
Car Club President, Angus Mitchell, said he was pleased with the competition this year even though numbers were down.
"The 2023 gumboot chucker winners were Junior Female, Maya Hewitt; Junior Male, Charlie Skinner; Adult Female, Rose Arber and Adult male, Tom Carnell.
"Congratulations to our winners and see you next year.
"By the way it was great to see the Boorowa Central School principal, return to the field in an attempt to better his second place but unfortunately it was not to be.
"We had 15 cars turn up for the show display. We had a large number of people come through the line up of the cars and asking numerous questions of their owners.
"The Boorowa Car Club members would like to thank the Boorowa Show organisers for putting on a fantastic show.
"The event was extremely well attended and it is the busiest Show I have seen.
"The entertainment was outstanding and enjoyed by all who attended." Mr Mitchell said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.