Boorowa Show day: 'one of those days where everything comes together'

The Boorowa Show on Saturday was one of the best on record.
Boorowa Show President, Louise Baer, described the Show as "fabulous, one of those days where everything comes together just right."
"We had an early morning shower which cooled things off and settled the dust before the sun came out and crowds streamed in.
"Our gate takings were vastly improved on last year and probably the best in 20 years, whilst entries in most sections were up too, including record poultry entries.
"The new horse arena was also opened and used officially for the first time.
"There was great entertainment for all ages with the motorbikes, magic show and snake display special features this year. A variety of stalls also added to the offering for show goers.
"The working dogs made a welcome return and our pink theme proved to be very popular with a lot of people turning out in pink to compete for dress-up prizes.
"There were many positive comments from exhibitors too, who seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed themselves and positive social media feedback.
"I'd like to say a special thank you to the hard working committee who did a tremendous job, the competitors who took part, our very loyal group of sponsors and the CWA stepping in to catering at the last minute. Without all these people there would be no show.
"In addition, I would like to thank everyone who turned out on the day, at one stage there was a line of cars a kilometre long and parked three deep, this was great to see." Mrs Baer said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
