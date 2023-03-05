Boorowa's Under 11 Goldies reach the grand final

The Boorowa Goldies progress to the grand final of the Young Under 11 competition after compiling an imposing 193 from just 20 overs in their semi final against Ranbuild last weekend.
Their opponents, LJ Hooker, defeated Boorowa Green in the other under 11 semi final.
Both matches were played in Boorowa.
At the Boorowa Sports Ground Gold set Ranbuild 194 for victory, a target set up by Jack Scott (7), Hugh Corkhill (36), Octavian Miller (20), Jacob Halls (10), Patrick Smith (10) and Digby Merriman (13).
Harry Collins (2) and Henry Packman (18) were best with the bat for Ranbuild who struggled against accurate bowling from High Corkhill who finished with 4-16, Jack Scott (2-10) and Digby Merriman 2-1.
Jacob Halls (1-5) and Octavian Miller (1-17) also picked up wickets.
In the other match Green made a brave attempt at running down the 169 set by LJ Hooker.
Thomas Coble (17) and Edward McGuiness (14) top scored for Green.
Best of their bowlers was Archie Dowling picking up 2-4. Edward McGuiness (1-10), William Cross (1-20), Alfie Shean (1-18), Hilton Apps (1-9) ad Angus Burton-Taylor (1-15) picked up the other wickets.
The Boorowa Ex Services No5 team played Coota Ex Services as a clash of undefeated teams in round 3.
The contest was a close one on two rinks, with Chris Grimson's boys winning by a large margin on the third. The overall result a 9-1 win to Boorowa.
The individual rink results were: Kevin Anderson lost to G Hillier 18-20. Shane Foote went down 19-26 to G Manwaring. Chris Grimson won over P Colvin 34-9. The overall shots were 71-55 to Boorowa No 5,s.
The No7's team made the long trip to play the Rec Club at the Rec Club Green.
This was a very tight match with the overall shots being equal on 58.
Individual rink scores were Glen Klose won over Ace Summerfield 17-15. Colin Good went down to P Johnston 20-28. Bill Luxford defeated Russell George 21-15. The overall win went to the no7 team 5,5 to 4,5 by virtue of them winning 2 rinks to 1.
Great work ladies and gentlemen.
In other news, the final of the minor pairs was played on Saturday between the pair of John Bromham and Bill Luxford against Dave Bromham and Greg Thurtell.
Dave and Greg proved too strong winning 26-8. In this match the last end saw Dave and Greg score eight shots to progress from 18 to 26 in one end.
The match was great experience for John Bromham.
Social bowls are on again Thursday at 12-30pm.
