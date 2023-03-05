Boorowa News
Boorowa's Under 11 Goldies reach the grand final

By Newsroom
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 9:40am
The Boorowa Gold team of Jack Scott, Hugh Corkhill, Octavian Miller, Jacob Halls, Patrick Smith and Digby Merriman. Absent Bill Kelly and Xander Howard-Allison.

The Boorowa Goldies progress to the grand final of the Young Under 11 competition after compiling an imposing 193 from just 20 overs in their semi final against Ranbuild last weekend.

