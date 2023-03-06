I recently had a very interesting conversation with a local landholder regarding water, or, heaven forbid, the lack of it.
In the media last week Councillor John Piper spoke on his achievements in his first year on Hilltops Council, also mentioning one he is still working on, a reliable source of good drinking water for Boorowa.
If Boorowa is to grow to its optimum, this is an aim we cannot let slip from our vision for the town.
With a potential housing development in the Donohoe Estate, it has often been mentioned how are we going to have a water supply capable of catering for this development and future growth in the town.
There was a plan mooted to bring water from Harden and take natural gas from Boorowa to Harden in the same trench.
Several feasibility studies later, that solution is no nearer becoming a reality, I think now almost canned, with some crazy notion it's too costly a project to serve a small community.
Look to the future, Boorowa will grow. Where do we go from here? How do we cater for needs in very dry times?
A couple of ideas came up in conversation, one being build some very large tanks adjacent to the tanks near the tip and fill them when the river is running, to be opened into the system in time of need.
In time of dire need access to some of the very good aquifers close to town would allow water to be piped to the town system.
These may be hairbrained ideas, but we must keep thinking, keep pushing, until current and future needs are met.
Remember: 'The squeaky wheel gets the most oil!' Keep making a noise.
Something a little different - poetry in the Park - or in this case, the River Walk. This Saturday, March 11, from 11.30am, join poets from Young, along with Marg Berry, Jan Baker and Liz Murphy and enjoy some wonderful poems.
This will be an open mike affair, so if you've got a poem to share, you're invited to get up and air it.
Paddy Murphy was walking down the street and saw a lady approaching leading two little dogs.
Being a friendly chap, Paddy said, "Good Morning Ma'am, are those dogs Jack Russells?"
"No! They're mine!" came the reply.
Speaking of dogs, I have a kelpie and a terrier (bit bigger than a Jack Russell) at home and would love to find a home for them. Friendly, microchipped and ready to go. My number 0428 853 348.
A very successful and well attended Show has come and gone, congratulations to the organizers who even managed to control the rain.
On to the International Women's Day, Sunday next March 12 at the Ex-Services Club - ladies, don't miss it. Five fantastic speakers including Olympian Bronte Campbell.
Bob was in trouble. He forgot his wedding anniversary, annoying his wife, who told him, "Tomorrow morning I want to see a gift in the driveway that goes 0 to 100 in 6 seconds - and it better be there!"
The next morning, Bob got up early and left for work. On arising, his wife looked out the window and sure enough, there was a box, gift wrapped in the driveway.
Puzzled, the wife put on a robe, got the box and opened it, finding a brand new bathroom scale.
(If I was Bob, I wouldn't go home).
