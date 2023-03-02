Boorowa Show is this Saturday and it will feature a pink theme.
Prizes will be awarded in three pink classes including Best Hat, open to all ages; Best Outfit worn by a girl under 18 years and Best Outfit worn by a boy under 18 years.
The headline act this year is Freestyle Kings, a world-renowned Australian Freestyle Motocross Team.
They use state of the art infrastructure, production and choreography to deliver breathtaking performances.
Freestyle Kings Live Motocross Show will perform three live shows on the main day of the show beginning at approximately 10.30 am.
John's Reptile Awareness Display will also entertain with their ever popular display of Australia's most venomous snakes and other reptiles. Learn what to do when confronted with a snake.
Troppo Magic will bring a touch of magic to the show for all ages. Troppo Bob is one of Australia's world class comedy magical entertainers.
The Show will be officially opened at 11am by well-known personality, Jack Ryan, who has been the Show announcer for many years.
Show Secretary, Narelle Nixon, said this week, "the number of entries being received for the pavilion was very encouraging. "Most judging for the show will be on Friday in readiness for viewing on Saturday.'
"This year there will be around 25 market stalls which will be set-up around the Grandstand adding another dimension for the show.
"Our local police have been very supportive and will have a display featuring a police car, van, children's giveaways and signage for farmers. Officers will be on hand to interact and answer any questions for show-goers.
"Other highlights will be the shearing competition which will get underway at 8.30am.
"The yard dog trials are making a welcome return this year. Come and see the working dogs at the rear of Shearing Pavilion all day. Competition begins at 7.30am."
Also on the program will be alpaca, stud cattle and sheep judging, poultry judging, along with junior parading and a display of vintage engines.
The Nick Burton-Taylor award for Champion Bird of the Show will be announced at 2.30pm with the winner of the Flock Ewe announced at 3pm. Horse ring events are all day including show jumping and harness driving.
The Boorowa Car Club will be there with some of their cars and their annual gum boot throwing competition this year including a smaller size gumboot for the kids.
Show admission is $10 adults, pensioners $5, school children admitted free, family pass $20.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.