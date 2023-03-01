Diverse panel assembled for Women's Day event in Boorowa

A diverse panel of speakers has been assembled for Boorowa's International Women's Day event 'Cracking the Code.'
International Women's Day in Boorowa will be celebrated on Sunday, March 12 from 9 am at the Boorowa Ex-services Club, cost is $50 per person, including morning tea and lunch. It will be compered by well-known local identity and former radio host, Lauren Cox.
The first speaker will be one of Boorowa's Rising Stars, Belle Riles. Roaming with Belles Tiktok and Instagram account has recently received an increase in followers, as Belle takes them on a journey with her love for the Raiders National Rugby League football team and National Rugby League Women's competition. Belle will talk about her passion, the people she has met, and where she hopes to head in the future.
The next speaker will be Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, who has had multiple roles in Parliament including being Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience, and Minister for Flood Recovery. Steph advocates for hundreds of towns and villages in NSW and particularly those 175 in the Cootamundra Electorate. Steph can be seen as someone who is a changemaker, leader, and role model for women in the region. Come along to hear a heart warming account of Steph's humble beginnings to where she is today.
Samantha-Jane Longmore owner of Ohhbulldust is the next speaker. Samantha-Jane will share her story of resilience, natural Australian fibres, mental health awareness, creativity and the journey of being a woman in a wheelchair.
April Strong is a Registered Nurse Midwife at Young Health Service. April will talk about her life journey, sharing interesting birth stories, the connections she has made along the way, and her everyday juggle as a mother of two.
Bronte Campbell is an Olympic, Commonwealth and World swimming champion. Bronte has been to three Olympic games and is a role model to her Australian swim team and women Australia wide. Bronte is studying Journalism, writes her own poetry and is an ambassador for Carers Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.