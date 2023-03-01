Diverse panel assembled for Women's Day event in Boorowa

The next speaker will be Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, who has had multiple roles in Parliament including being Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience, and Minister for Flood Recovery. Steph advocates for hundreds of towns and villages in NSW and particularly those 175 in the Cootamundra Electorate. Steph can be seen as someone who is a changemaker, leader, and role model for women in the region. Come along to hear a heart warming account of Steph's humble beginnings to where she is today.

