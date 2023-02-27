Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

5s to host Coota

Updated February 28 2023 - 11:20am, first published February 27 2023 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Boorowa bowls number Pennant side played Young at Boorowa on Sunday in what turned out to be a tight clash but Boorowa emerged victorious 62 shots to 45.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.