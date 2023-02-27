5s to host Coota

The Boorowa bowls number Pennant side played Young at Boorowa on Sunday in what turned out to be a tight clash but Boorowa emerged victorious 62 shots to 45.
The individual rink scores were:
Chris Grimson's team battled hard all afternoon and was ahead by three at the 17th end.
Young put on five shots over the last four ends to defeat Chris 18-16.
Shane Foote's boys played Joe Barganna and won the clash 25-8.
Kevin Anderson's team was stuck on five shots from the fifth to the 14th end and at that stage was down 17-7.
At the 16th end the team was behind 19-7.
A stern pep talk to the boys by Kevin at the 16th and they scored 14 shots on the last five ends to win by 21-19.
They played the get out of jail card well.
Next week the Number 5s play Coota ExServices at Boorowa.
The weekly social bowls was won by Greg Thurtell on 26 points.
He was pushed all the way by second placed Garry Dwyer on 25.
There was a three way tie for third between David Bromham, Leo Sorgsepp and Darryll Murphy on 24.
The club's February monthly consistency trophy was a tie between Leo Sorgsepp and Darryll Murphy on 80 points.
Close on their heels was David Bromham on 79.
In searing heat on Saturday, February 18 Dave Bromham won the minor singles over a gallant Evonne Murphy.
Dave established an 8-2 lead by the 5th end and eventually won 18-11. Congratulations Dave.
That win makes up for last year's last bowl defeat by Mark Dwyer.
Social Bowls on Thursday from 12.30pm.
All welcome.
