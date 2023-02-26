Boorowa News

Plenty to see at the show

By John Snelling
Updated February 28 2023 - 10:40am, first published February 27 2023 - 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Freestyle Kings is a world-renowned Australian Freestyle Motocross Team and they will be one of the headline acts appearing at this year's Boorowa Show.

I'm almost surprised, but Show day is upon us with the big day this Saturday March 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.