Plenty to see at the show

I'm almost surprised, but Show day is upon us with the big day this Saturday March 4.
Some new entertainment with some skillful motorbike riding antics to thrill us, along with all the usual displays of what we love about our Show.
Now the shearing is back which is always worth a look, but this year go and check out the gun nine year old shearer Kayden Halls. You read it right, nine, he's 10 this month and is doing well on the 'bog eye'.
No dog show on the Friday this year, but believe it will be back next year.
WITS
What makes a successful advertisement is a difficult question to answer. Some of the most successful ads could be initially described as woeful, but they have worked.
Some could be described as genius with excellent results, but sometimes genius fails to capture the attention of the listening audience.
I guess that if asked to name ads we consider successful, the response would be wide spread. The same could be said about ads we hate.
Can't avoid them, even on the ABC ads are run to promote the network.
Many of us would lovingly recall those Sorbent "What's the gentlest tissue?" or Aeroplane Jelly "I like Aeroplane Jelly" ads.
We knew them by heart and sang along.
There is one ad we hear on 2LF that is song poorly in a virtual monotone advertising all the services supplied by 'The Hub' in a somewhat garbled manner.
This invaluable service could use a more melodic, catchy tune akin to toilet paper or jelly ads.
Don't get me started on those TV ads where really ordinary ads run ad nauseam like Aldi, Specsavers, life insurance, Wallet Wizard, etc.
Come to think of it, try to name an ad that you would consider genius, be hard to find one.
WITS
Sometimes you hear things that you think just couldn't be right. I was informed that Indigenous people are not included in the Australian Constitution. Here's me thinking Parliament and the Constitution represents all Australians.
The reality, the Australian Constitution was intended to unite Australians under the original and continuing agreement of the Australian people, but the First Peoples of Australia were not included in this agreement.
Surely a first priority would be not a 'Voice' in Parliament but a constitution that encompasses all Australians.
The Australian Government shouldn't have to be reminded that we have hundreds of Aboriginal groups already advising Governments with a huge amount of money allocated.
Support those groups as we should, get them working well. I repeat, Parliament and our Constitution should be for ALL Australians.
WITS
A police officer didn't give a man enough time to explain himself. It happened in a small town when the police officer stopped a motorist who was speeding down the main street. "But officer," the man began, "I can explain!"
"Just be quiet!" snapped the officer, "I'm going to let you cool your heels in gaol until the chief gets back."
"But officer, I just want to say ..."
"And I said to be quiet! You're going to gaol!"
A few hours later the officer looked in on his prisoner and said, 'Lucky for you that the chief's at his daughter's wedding. He'll be in a good mood when he gets back."
"Don't count on it," answered the fellow in the cell, "I'm the groom!"
