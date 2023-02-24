The freshness fix: A guide to adding more natural ingredients to your cooking

There are many benefits to adding more natural ingredients to your cooking! Firstly, there is the health aspect. Cooking with fresh produce that contains fewer additives, preservatives, and harmful chemicals can do wonders for your health! Then, of course, there is the taste. Natural, fresh ingredients are without a doubt, significantly tastier than their synthetic counterparts.

Take spam - or other canned meats - for instance. This synthetic, bland, and subpar protein source is, admittedly, quite cost-effective when compared to other meat products. However, cooking with canned and preserved meats is far from healthy, nor does it taste good! But what are the best natural ingredients to use in your cooking to optimise the freshness, tastiness, and healthiness of your meals? Well, just read on to learn more!

Poultry

When lovingly prepared and cooked to perfection, chicken, duck, turkey, and other poultry items are mouth-wateringly delicious! Thanks to its versatility, fresh poultry of almost any variety can be marinated in an array of different herbs and spices to suit almost any taste. If you like hot and spicy food, for example, you may wish to baste your chicken in a concoction of chilli and other punchy flavours.

Prefer a milder taste? You might like to coat your poultry of choice in lemon, thyme, rosemary, and other subtle herbs before roasting, poaching, or grilling it. Or, for the discerning diner with a penchant for french cuisine, perhaps a zesty Duck a L'Orange is more to your liking?



You'd also be hard-pressed to go past the traditional Christmas fare of a stuffed and roasted turkey, with all the trimmings! Yes, poultry is certainly delicious, and not to mention, comparatively lean, providing you with a multitude of health benefits, along with its great flavour!

Red Meat

There is nothing like a juicy steak to provide a satisfyingly rich source of protein. Prepared to medium-rare, or even well-cooked, beef steaks in particular are always a winner and a definite crowd-pleaser. Importantly, red meat comes in a variety of butcher's cuts, and it is crucial to choose a good quality cut of meat to ensure the superior flavour and texture of your steak dish.

From Rump Steaks to the popular T-Bone cut, Rib-eye, or even the top of its class - the Porterhouse Steak - this popular ingredient is always tasty, and can often be found as a menu staple in restaurants around the world. Red meat is also a fantastic source of natural vitamins, minerals, and proteins, and is an essential ingredient in maintaining muscle and overall health.

Fish

Not a meat eater? You may prefer fish as your protein source of choice! Indeed, the pescatarian diet is becoming increasingly popular around the world. What does it mean to be a pescatarian, you ask? Put simply, a person who chooses to be a pescetarian is essentially a vegetarian who still eats fish.

They will also consume seafood and shellfish - such as oysters and mussels. The reasoning behind this is that marine products are a comparatively sustainable protein source when compared to other meats. As such, by choosing a pescatarian diet, we can make less of an environmental impact with our food choices by actively reducing our carbon footprint.

What are the best natural ingredients to use in your cooking to optimise the freshness, tastiness, and healthiness of your meals? Picture Shutterstock

Vegetables and legumes

A healthy, balanced diet should always include an array of leafy greens, legumes, and other colourful vegetables. Indeed, many nutritionists and dieticians advise their clients to 'eat the rainbow'. This method provides an exciting and visually stimulating way to make consuming a healthy diet more appealing, satisfying and enjoyable.

Eating the rainbow involves including bright and contrasting hues of food on a plate - for example, choosing to feature bright yellow or red capsicums alongside leafy green spinach or peas, or even purple cabbage for an extra pop of interest, alongside your protein source of choice. This aesthetically-pleasing method of food preparation is especially popular with families and young children!

Whole grains

Lastly, a balanced diet is not complete without the inclusion of whole grains. Eaten in moderation, carbohydrates are an essential source of energy and can aid with maintaining your stamina and reducing tiredness levels throughout the day. Best consumed in the form of wholemeal pasta or brown rice, whole grains are a healthier option than their processed white bread and white rice counterparts.

By choosing to eat a variety of fresh and natural ingredients, you can ensure that your diet remains balanced and keeps you in optimal health. Cooking with natural ingredients is not just better for your health, it also tastes better!

