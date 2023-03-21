Local shearer, Kayden 'Buster' Halls, who is just 10 years old, has made a great impression on the show shearing scene recently.
Kayden competed in the Cootamundra Quick Shear and in the novice at the Crookwell Sports Shear he placed sixth, out of 12 shearers.
He then competed in the Gunning Sports shear on February 18 and placed fourth out of 11 in the Novice event.
At the Gunning event he was awarded the 'Sid Hillier Family Memorial' trophy for the highest quality shorn sheep for the day out of all categories of 43 competitors.
The award recognises the lowest pen points on the day and also came with a $500 cash prize.
According to his mother, Brooke, Kayden's passion for shearing started at the age of two.
"He would shear anything he could get his hands on including his little brother Coby, the teddy bears even the dogs."
Kayden would go to work with his mum and dad in the shearing sheds, and would watch all the shearers doing their blows with much concentration.
At the age of four he was getting up on stage with his dad at shows and quick shears and have to have a go on the long blow or finish the last side.
"At the Boorowa Woolfest he was blade shearing on the back of a truck driving up the main street with thousands of people watching him." She said
Kayden celebrated his 10th birthday in early March and competed at his home town show placing fourth and also won the Neil Chown Learner Local Memorial trophy.
He then competed at the Yass Show recently to qualify first out of the heats and made his first final coming fourth.
He is now looking forward to the Bathurst Show in early May.
Kayden's father Scott said, "Kayden loves show days having a shear, talking to the judges and listening to some of the best shearers all competing for a spot in the NSW Sport's Shear Circuit Final which will be at Dubbo Show, also in May."
His mother said "there's nothing else he would rather be doing than spending every day in the school holidays at the shearing sheds."
Sports Shear Australia is the governing body for competition shearing and wool handling in Australia.
It is devoted to the promotion of shearing and wool handling competitions and the development of the next generation of shearers and wool handlers while showcasing excellence.
It promotes shearing as a great way to travel the world, meet like-minded people and make some great mates.
