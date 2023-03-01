Go off the beaten track and explore the Hilltops

Communities from three towns and nine villages across the Hilltops region will participate in the 15-day Off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail to be held in March.
This is the event's second year, and the expanded 2023 program includes activities and attractions in and around the villages of Rye Park, Galong, Bendick Murrell, Koorawatha, Wombat, Bribbaree, Murringo, Monteagle and Jugiong as well as the towns of Young, Harden and Boorowa.
This celebration of the arts runs from March 8 to March 22 and features the works of local creatives in many fields. The art and cultural events and attractions - there are over 60 listed - range from exhibitions, workshops, concerts, author talks, cinema screenings, and anytime activities.
They are being held in studios, galleries, village halls, parks, schools, cinema, some local businesses and places of interest.
Among highlights are a variety of artist workshops, the inaugural Silo Arts Festival in Murrumburrah, the 15th Annual Sculpture, Wood and Big Art Exhibition and a Hilltops Regional Theatre Company play.
Free scenic bus tours are being provided to help facilitate transport to the multiple activities taking place at all points of the Hilltops compass.
Each tour has a different itinerary and bookings can be secured through the Young Visitor Information Centre 02 6384 2461 or vic@hilltops.nsw.gov.au.
Full report next week.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
